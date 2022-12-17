Esbjerg cruise past Kastamonu to extend winning run
Team Esbjerg left no doubt as they easily won 39:31 over Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK in group B of the EHF Champions League Women with the help of Kaja Kamp Nielsen and Amalie Milling.
The Danish side proved they meant business by reaching a 10-goal lead after 18 minutes. Esbjerg's defence was too strong for the guests, but when the Turkish side found a way to shoot, Amalie Milling often ensured that she stopped the ball.
GROUP B
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 39:31 (23:17)
- Esbjerg had a strong start with a 5:0 run in the opening seven minutes; Kastamonu welcomed their first goal in the eighth minute of the game
- Kastamonu's technical mistakes and missed shots saw Esbjerg build their advantage with each passing minute to hold a 10-goal lead (16:6) after 18 minutes
- for Esbjerg, all players got their chance on the court, resulting in a less efficient attack, which allowed Kastamonu's Mouna Chebbah, who netted 12 times in the match, to help reduce the gap by half-time
- Esbjerg kept their comfortable lead throughout the second half
- all 12 court players scored at least once for Esbjerg; Kaja Kamp Nielsen was the Danish side's top scorer with six goals
Efficient Esbjerg in good position ahead of winter break
After a successful first part of the EHF Champions League 2022/23 season, Team Esbjerg have seven wins and two defeats. The Danish team have ended the year with 14 points in group B.
After a tough 31:19 defeat against Györ in round 1 of the group phase, Esbjerg's only other defeat came against Rapid Bucuresti in round 4 (34:32). Esbjerg's first part of the season is almost exactly like last year when they went all the way to the EHF FINAL4 Women. In the first eight rounds of the 2021/22 season, Esbjerg had six wins, one defeat and one draw.
A win always makes me happy. The points are very important for us, and we need all the points we can get. We are still hoping and trying to get in the top two in the group, but there is a long way to go. But it is our aim right now.
We started bad, but we kept working and hoping. We were playing really good by the end and I was happy to show this level of play in Esbjerg again 11 years after I left.