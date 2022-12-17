Esbjerg cruise past Kastamonu to extend winning run

Team Esbjerg left no doubt as they easily won 39:31 over Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK in group B of the EHF Champions League Women with the help of Kaja Kamp Nielsen and Amalie Milling.

The Danish side proved they meant business by reaching a 10-goal lead after 18 minutes. Esbjerg's defence was too strong for the guests, but when the Turkish side found a way to shoot, Amalie Milling often ensured that she stopped the ball.