FTC finally break winless streak; Rapid seal crucial win

In one of the highest-scoring games of the season, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured their maiden win after six rounds, breaking Ikast Handbold’s five-game winning run, with an exquisite attacking performance, 37:36.

Rapid Bucuresti also managed to win their second game this season, 27:22, to improve their playoff chances, while Team Esbjerg dominated Zaglebie Lubin, 36:24, with their largest win of the season.