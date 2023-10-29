Aardahl and Halilcevic help Odense win MOTW; Györ remain unbeaten
Odense Håndbold defended their home court again and with a more than convincing 42:29 win they ended SC BBM Bietigheim's unbeaten run. Reigning champions, Vipers Kristiansand extended their losing streak after Metz made an impressive second-half comeback and secured a win. IK Sävehof made Györi Audi ETO KC sweat to remain flawless.
Elsewhere, CSM Bucuresti had no trouble in Podgorica and claimed their third win of the season, leaving Buducnost at the bottom of the group with Sävehof.
- Györ secured their sixth win in a row to remain the only unbeaten team in the EHF Champions League Women
- despite great play and Johanna Bundsen's 17 saves, Sävehof had to accept a 26:29 defeat against Györ; this is the second time in CL history they started a season with six straight defeats with the previous negative streak occuring in the 2018/19 season
- Cristina Neagu scored six times in Podgorica against her former club, helping CSM Bucuresti to claim their third straight win this season
- Sarah Bouktit's 13 goals and Kristina Jörgensen's seven goals helped Metz mount a comeback against reigning champions, Vipers Kristiansand
- Odense's 42:29 win marked their highest number of goals scored in the EHF Champions League Women; their previous high was 41 goals against DHK Banik Most in the 2022/23 season
- The Player of the Match, Maren Nyland Aardahl, was impeccable against Bietigheim, scoring eight times
GROUP A
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 26:29 (8:13)
Györ confirmed their favourite status and extended their winning streak to six games, but this time they had to fight for it hard against Sävehof. It took the Hungarian side 15 minutes to start their engines and boosted by Sandra Toft's eight saves with a 50% saving efficiency, the Hungarian side made a four-goal run, to take a five goal halftime lead. The only reason the gap was not even wider was Johanna Bundsen in the opposite goal. Györ travelled to Partille without Ana Gros, Linn Blohm and Bruna de Paula, who is with Brazil at the Pan American Games. Their absence was felt in the second half as Sävehof closed the gap to one with great attacking play led by Nina Koppang and Elin Enrelind and with continued strong play in from Bundsen. However, the more experienced Györ side, on the backs of Stine Oftedal, Nadine Szöllősi-Schatzl and Estelle Nze Minko, managed to make a break in the closing minutes and secure a win.
We struggled a lot today and made mistakes in defence as well as in attack. However, the most important thing is that we got the two points after the 60 minutes.
It was a tough game, but during the majority of the game we played well in defence. Before the game, we had talked a lot about the need to fight for all of the 60 minutes, and that is also what we managed to do.
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 24:29 (12:17)
CSM Bucuresti celebrated their second away win this season as Buducnost could not keep up with them. The Montenegrin club had only one lead in the game (3:2) after which CSM made a three-goal run, to take the lead. Only Jelena Vukcevic and Ivana Godec were finding a way to penetrate CSM's defence. There was a glimpse of hope for Buducnost in the second half when they narrowed the gap to 21:23 thanks to Armelle Attingré saves, but Bucuresti's top scorers, Vilde Ingstad and Cristina Neagu, once again were CSM's lynchpins and restored the lead to five goals. A lead that remained until the final buzzer.
It was a tough match, Buducnost always fights. In the second half, we played better defense and I was able to save a lot of shots. But, we had to work hard to score two points.
It was important not to give up. In the second half we came close to two goals, and you can see that we are slowly getting up. But, it took time for everything to come together; for some to get into a rhythm.
MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 42:29 (18:14)
Odense seem to know the recipe for the German clubs as they secured their fourth in five matches and once again were the insurmountable obstacle for Bietigheim. Last season's loss to Odense marked the start of an eight-match winless streak. Hopefully, this time around will be different. We saw a somewhat even game in the first 15 minutes as Bietigheim made a comeback after trailing by three. However, boosted by Elma Halilcevic and Player of the Match, Maren Nyland Aardahl, Odense made a blistering run and secured a four goals lead by the end of the first half. As time went by in the second half, Bietigheim's chances were slipping away with each mistake. Ragnhild Valle Dahl's third goal in the game was decisive for the end result as she set Odense's first double-digit lead. Antje Döll scored six times for the German team, but she could not leave the court happy.
It was a tough match for us. The first half was actually okay, but after the break we made too many mistakes and, I think it is because we don’t have a big squad. But, we need to be on a higher level.
I am very happy! We are facing a great team and Bietigheim have been very good this year. This is probably our best match against a good team and I am very proud of the players and the arena.
GROUP B
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 36:37 (17:14)
The home team had a strong start to the match and were in front by four, but a number of mistakes saw Metz come back and with help from Chloé Valentini even got their first lead. However, thanks to Vipers' good defensive display the tide turned back and pushed them back to a halftime lead. Kristina Jörgensen's and Sarah Bouktit's impressive second half performance then helped Metz past Vipers. From trailing by two to leading by three in seven minutes was the scenario for Metz's comeback worthy of their fourth win and prolonging Vipers' winless run. Anna Vyakhireva scored eight times and even though it was not enough for the win, she shares the first spot with Sarah Bouktit as the competition's top-scorers.
In the second half when we had the five goal lead we became too impatient in the attack, and we lost our lead extremely quickly. After that we started to have some problems in defence and they had good flow in their attack. And, we just couldn’t figure out how to stop them.
I might not show it, but I’m very happy with my team. We haven’t been at our best so far this Champions League campaign, but before today’s match we spoke about how big matches need big players. We made some mistakes, but overall we were a lot more focused. I’m proud of my team tonight.