Aardahl and Halilcevic help Odense win MOTW; Györ remain unbeaten

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 42:29 (18:14)

Odense seem to know the recipe for the German clubs as they secured their fourth in five matches and once again were the insurmountable obstacle for Bietigheim. Last season's loss to Odense marked the start of an eight-match winless streak. Hopefully, this time around will be different. We saw a somewhat even game in the first 15 minutes as Bietigheim made a comeback after trailing by three. However, boosted by Elma Halilcevic and Player of the Match, Maren Nyland Aardahl, Odense made a blistering run and secured a four goals lead by the end of the first half. As time went by in the second half, Bietigheim's chances were slipping away with each mistake. Ragnhild Valle Dahl's third goal in the game was decisive for the end result as she set Odense's first double-digit lead. Antje Döll scored six times for the German team, but she could not leave the court happy.