FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria finally bounce back with win against Krim
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria lost two matches in a row before travelling to Ljubljana, but they bounced back in admirable fashion, securing their second win in four games this season, with a dominating performance, 32:30.
Krim conceded their third loss in four matches this season, while FTC leapfrogged the Slovenian side in the standings, clinching their second win of the season.
GROUP A
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 30:32 (15:15)
- after FTC started with a 4:1 run, Krim produced their own 5:1 run to turn the game on its head, but there were five lead changes throughout the game, with the two sides trading blows
- but Krim’s attack registered a huge blow in the 20th minute, when their top scorer of the season, back Daria Dmitrieva, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, received the red card and went into the stands
- Krim’s right wing Jovanka Radicevic scored the 1000th goal in her career in the EHF Champions League Women by converting a penalty in the 39th minute of the game, becoming only the second player in history to reach this mark, after Györ’s legend, Anita Görbicz
- preventing the Slovenian side to score for seven minutes and four seconds in the start of the second half was the decisive point of the match, as FTC rode their 4:0 run, with two goals scored by German left back Emily Bölk to create an unassailable gap
- FTC’s right back Katrin Gitta Klujber had a superb game against Krim, her best-ever in European handball, with 12 goals, also improving her overall tally in the European premium competition to 300 goals, despite being only 23 years old
Important milestone hit for Radicevic
It was the false starts of the games that really put FTC on the back foot in the European premium competition so far this season and it really looked like they were going to bounce back from the situation that plagued them, after taking a 4:1 lead. However, Krim cancelled that lead with their own run, but it was still the Hungarian side who had the last laugh.
It was a combination of a superb game from right back Katrin Gitta Klujber, who scored 12 goals and jumped to the third place of the top goal scorer standings in the season, with 33 goals, and a strong outing from goalkeeper Kinga Janurik, who had 12 saves for a 37.5% saving efficiency.
On the other hand, Jovanka Radicevic wrote history for Krim, hitting the 1000-goal milestone in the European premium competition, now standing at 1005 goals, only 11 goals shy of the record previously set by Anita Görbicz.
We have a good start in first half, but after that we made a lot of stupid mistakes in attack, and Krim punished these mistakes. In the first half the extra man situations were very important when we solved these problems, we could take some advantage. Both teams were really good in attack through the whole match. The red card was really important in the match, but for us the missing player, Szöllősi-Zácsik, was also important and we hope she does not have a serious injury.
I would like to congratulate FTC. And I would also like to congratulate my girls for fighting. I am proud of how the girls played against good FTC. I am sorry that we did not have Daria till the end, but this is sport and I think that we learned good things from this match. That we lost is my responsibility, the girls are going in a good path and I think girls with me are on the right way