FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria finally bounce back with win against Krim

GROUP A

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 30:32 (15:15)

after FTC started with a 4:1 run, Krim produced their own 5:1 run to turn the game on its head, but there were five lead changes throughout the game, with the two sides trading blows

but Krim’s attack registered a huge blow in the 20 th minute, when their top scorer of the season, back Daria Dmitrieva, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, received the red card and went into the stands

minute, when their top scorer of the season, back Daria Dmitrieva, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, received the red card and went into the stands Krim’s right wing Jovanka Radicevic scored the 1000 th goal in her career in the EHF Champions League Women by converting a penalty in the 39 th minute of the game, becoming only the second player in history to reach this mark, after Györ’s legend, Anita Görbicz

goal in her career in the EHF Champions League Women by converting a penalty in the 39 minute of the game, becoming only the second player in history to reach this mark, after Györ’s legend, Anita Görbicz preventing the Slovenian side to score for seven minutes and four seconds in the start of the second half was the decisive point of the match, as FTC rode their 4:0 run, with two goals scored by German left back Emily Bölk to create an unassailable gap

FTC’s right back Katrin Gitta Klujber had a superb game against Krim, her best-ever in European handball, with 12 goals, also improving her overall tally in the European premium competition to 300 goals, despite being only 23 years old

Important milestone hit for Radicevic

It was the false starts of the games that really put FTC on the back foot in the European premium competition so far this season and it really looked like they were going to bounce back from the situation that plagued them, after taking a 4:1 lead. However, Krim cancelled that lead with their own run, but it was still the Hungarian side who had the last laugh.

It was a combination of a superb game from right back Katrin Gitta Klujber, who scored 12 goals and jumped to the third place of the top goal scorer standings in the season, with 33 goals, and a strong outing from goalkeeper Kinga Janurik, who had 12 saves for a 37.5% saving efficiency.

On the other hand, Jovanka Radicevic wrote history for Krim, hitting the 1000-goal milestone in the European premium competition, now standing at 1005 goals, only 11 goals shy of the record previously set by Anita Görbicz.