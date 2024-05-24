20240505

Gabriela Moreschi: Winning the title would be pinnacle of my career

24 May 2024

SG BBM Bietigheim are high on confidence after the German club successfully defended the throne in the Bundesliga and celebrated winning their third consecutive title in the domestic league. However, the biggest challenge for Jakob Vestergaard's team is yet to come this season as the EHF FINAL4 Women is approaching and SG BBM Bietigheim have secured a place in the final tournament for the first time ever in the club's history.

It is unknown territory for them, but one of the key players in the squad, the excellent goalkeeper - Gabriela Moreschi alludes to the powerful team chemistry in the dressing room as one of the main reasons why SG BBM Bietigheim are the only debutants at this season's EHF FINAL4 Women and why they are feeling confident ahead of the trip to Budapest.

"To start with one thing I would say - we work a lot. We are all very focused and professional and take our trainings and game very serious. Together with that I believe an extra factor is that now we are playing for three years together and having a lot of trust in each other and a great connection on and off the court.

I always believed we were able to go far with the team we have. But of course, we have a big respect for every team in EHF Champions League Women so I knew it would not be easy. But especially after seeing how we played the quarter-finals I knew that we have all the chances to be in Budapest this year," says Moreschi.

The Bietigheim-based club will fight with the ambitious Metz Handball for a place in the final, but history as well as experience is on Metz's side as they are unbeaten in four matches against SG BBM Bietigheim in the EHF's club competitions, but the Brazilian shot-stopper shares her teammates' motivation ahead of the semi-final.

"Metz is a very fast and strong team. They play a high-speed handball together with a lot of clever players. We have played with them in the preparation games this season and it was always a good handball match. So, I believe it will be a very intense & good game to play and for the fans to watch it! We have every kind of motivation for this game and for the weekend. Playing against Metz has always been tough and a good handball match! So, we are very much looking forward to it!" says Moreschi, passionately.

280424 Mwol 0435

The 29-year-old is the best goalkeeper in the EHF Champions League Women this season based in terms of saves made (194) as well as penalty saves (17), but now she will face one of the top goal scorers in Sarah Bouktit and one of the leading assist makers in Kristina Jörgensen, and when quizzed about whether she has any special plans on how to stop them Gabriela says, "We have of course our agreements and special tactics for every player. Together with the coaching-staff we are going to be super ready! For myself, as in every game, I like to watch some videos and prepare myself for the details and the variations that each player is having. It is always good to go for a game knowing you are prepared and that you did everything you could and know exactly the gameplan in your head."

After three successful seasons with SG BBM Bietigheim, Moreschi is set to leave at the end of the season to join CSM Bucuresti and she targets a fairy tale ending to this chapter of her career with the German club.

 

"For sure the fairy tale would be lifting the trophy together before I leave. Bietigheim has been a life changer in many ways for me, which I will be forever grateful and I want to say goodbye the best way possible. The team, the fans and everyone around it deserves that. We are going to Budapest completely motivated, happy and ready. I think our chances are big, since I know what kind of team we are. We are super confident to make it and if we play our game, I have a big expectation we can make it into the final."

Finally, even though Moreschi and her teammates have already tasted European glory by lifting the EHF European League Women trophy back in 2021/22, the chance to be crowned European champions by winning the EHF Champions League Women is a whole new dimension. Judging by her inspired words, SG BBM Bietigheim can't wait to step on the court in Budapest and the so-called dark horses are going to the EHF FINAL4 Women to realise their dream and make it all happen.

"The EHF Champions League Women's trophy is the big dream for me. Right now, I don’t feel any pressure, I just feel happy and ready to be there. I know that the mentality can be a big part in those moments, but I believe I’m in a very good place with my mental preparation the whole season and I feel really good and I just can’t wait for this weekend to start!" ends Moreschi.

280424 Mwol 0454

Photos © Marco Wolf, Lau Nielsen

