Gabriela Moreschi: Winning the title would be pinnacle of my career

It is unknown territory for them, but one of the key players in the squad, the excellent goalkeeper - Gabriela Moreschi alludes to the powerful team chemistry in the dressing room as one of the main reasons why SG BBM Bietigheim are the only debutants at this season's EHF FINAL4 Women and why they are feeling confident ahead of the trip to Budapest.

"To start with one thing I would say - we work a lot. We are all very focused and professional and take our trainings and game very serious. Together with that I believe an extra factor is that now we are playing for three years together and having a lot of trust in each other and a great connection on and off the court.

I always believed we were able to go far with the team we have. But of course, we have a big respect for every team in EHF Champions League Women so I knew it would not be easy. But especially after seeing how we played the quarter-finals I knew that we have all the chances to be in Budapest this year," says Moreschi.

The Bietigheim-based club will fight with the ambitious Metz Handball for a place in the final, but history as well as experience is on Metz's side as they are unbeaten in four matches against SG BBM Bietigheim in the EHF's club competitions, but the Brazilian shot-stopper shares her teammates' motivation ahead of the semi-final.

"Metz is a very fast and strong team. They play a high-speed handball together with a lot of clever players. We have played with them in the preparation games this season and it was always a good handball match. So, I believe it will be a very intense & good game to play and for the fans to watch it! We have every kind of motivation for this game and for the weekend. Playing against Metz has always been tough and a good handball match! So, we are very much looking forward to it!" says Moreschi, passionately.