Gabriela Moreschi: Winning the title would be pinnacle of my career

The 29-year-old is the best goalkeeper in the EHF Champions League Women this season based in terms of saves made (194) as well as penalty saves (17), but now she will face one of the top goal scorers in Sarah Bouktit and one of the leading assist makers in Kristina Jörgensen, and when quizzed about whether she has any special plans on how to stop them Gabriela says, "We have of course our agreements and special tactics for every player. Together with the coaching-staff we are going to be super ready! For myself, as in every game, I like to watch some videos and prepare myself for the details and the variations that each player is having. It is always good to go for a game knowing you are prepared and that you did everything you could and know exactly the gameplan in your head."
After three successful seasons with SG BBM Bietigheim, Moreschi is set to leave at the end of the season to join CSM Bucuresti and she targets a fairy tale ending to this chapter of her career with the German club.
"For sure the fairy tale would be lifting the trophy together before I leave. Bietigheim has been a life changer in many ways for me, which I will be forever grateful and I want to say goodbye the best way possible. The team, the fans and everyone around it deserves that. We are going to Budapest completely motivated, happy and ready. I think our chances are big, since I know what kind of team we are. We are super confident to make it and if we play our game, I have a big expectation we can make it into the final."
Finally, even though Moreschi and her teammates have already tasted European glory by lifting the EHF European League Women trophy back in 2021/22, the chance to be crowned European champions by winning the EHF Champions League Women is a whole new dimension. Judging by her inspired words, SG BBM Bietigheim can't wait to step on the court in Budapest and the so-called dark horses are going to the EHF FINAL4 Women to realise their dream and make it all happen.
"The EHF Champions League Women's trophy is the big dream for me. Right now, I don’t feel any pressure, I just feel happy and ready to be there. I know that the mentality can be a big part in those moments, but I believe I’m in a very good place with my mental preparation the whole season and I feel really good and I just can’t wait for this weekend to start!" ends Moreschi.