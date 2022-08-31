Georgian players clash in crunch second leg

Georgian and Romanian are two totally different languages, with few common words. Therefore, settling down in a new country might have been difficult for Irakli Chikovani, especially as the Georgian left back came to Romania when he was only 22 years old, in 2011.

11 years later, Chikovani considers Romania to be his second home, after spending time at three different clubs – HC Odorheiu Secuiesc, AHC Dunarea Calarasi and Politehnica Timisoara – before signing for CSM Constanta in 2018.

"One cannot see Georgia on the other shore of the Black Sea, but I know it is there and it is a nice feeling to have," said Chikovani about the town he currently plays in, one of the Black Sea's most important ports.

Chikovani speaks perfect Romanian, having learnt the language during the past decade. First, there were only the common words and the ones that were crucial in handball, but everything just clicked from that moment on.

"Another Georgian player, Vladimir Rusia, called me in 2011 and asked me to come to Odorhei, because they needed a back. I said yes and it was one of the best decisions I took, because it really helped me develop as a player and as a person," added the 33-year-old left back.