Germans cruise past Israel
Only one postponed game was played on Saturday as a part of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, and in Group 2, the already-qualified Germany proved too strong for Israel.
It is a big honor for us to play against a top team like Germany, with so many players from Champions League clubs. Women’s handball is not that popular in Israel, and our league with only seven teams is not that strong, so we have to use these matches to improve and integrate many young players in our team. Only some of our players play abroad, so we lack this experience. Our defence played well, but our problem is the attack, as proved by the result. Tomorrow, we hope to improve a bit step by step.
It was our major goal to keep the focus high for 60 minutes and play a serious match. Our defence was extraordinary. It is quite rare that you only concede 12 goals. I was really happy to have such a high saving percentage in the first half. This is a boost for the upcoming week and the Olympic Qualification Tournament.