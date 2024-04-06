060424

Germans cruise past Israel

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 April 2024, 18:30

Only one postponed game was played on Saturday as a part of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, and in Group 2, the already-qualified Germany proved too strong for Israel.

  • goalkeepers Sarah Wachter and Katharina Filter boasted a 53 and 58 per cent save rate, propelling Germany to a commanding 22-goal win against Israel

  • Jenny Behrend finished the match with five goals which was enough for her to take the scoring crown in this one; Keren Katrin Teplitsky on the other side netted four for Israel

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 2

Israel vs Germany 12:35 (7:18)

It was the first game of the double-header between the two teams, with the second match being scheduled for Sunday. Both encounters are set to be played in the German town of Heidelberg, but technically, Israel were the home side on Saturday. They had already lost a chance to reach the EHF EURO, while Germany had secured their berth at the final tournament on Wednesday. The team coached by Markus Gaugisch had no problems clinching their fifth win in as many matches. A string of Sarah Wachter's saves early in the game lifted the Germans to a 11:4 lead midway through the first half, and they went on to dominate, limiting Israel to just seven goals before the break and just five in the second half, when Wachter was replaced by Katharina Filter.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Israel Cropped
It is a big honor for us to play against a top team like Germany, with so many players from Champions League clubs. Women’s handball is not that popular in Israel, and our league with only seven teams is not that strong, so we have to use these matches to improve and integrate many young players in our team. Only some of our players play abroad, so we lack this experience. Our defence played well, but our problem is the attack, as proved by the result. Tomorrow, we hope to improve a bit step by step.
Keren Katrin Teplitsky
Right wing, Israel
Germany Cropped
It was our major goal to keep the focus high for 60 minutes and play a serious match. Our defence was extraordinary. It is quite rare that you only concede 12 goals. I was really happy to have such a high saving percentage in the first half. This is a boost for the upcoming week and the Olympic Qualification Tournament.
Sarah Wachter
Goalkeeper, Germany
060424 Mwol 0182
Marco Wolf
060424 Mwol 0123
Marco Wolf
060424 Mwol 0196
Marco Wolf
060424 Mwol 0270
Marco Wolf
210326Ehflogo00825
Previous Article Court of Handball fines Turkish federation
20240406 SUI NOR Norwaywinners (5)
Next Article Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria

Latest news

More News