Germans cruise past Israel

GROUP 2

Israel vs Germany 12:35 (7:18)

It was the first game of the double-header between the two teams, with the second match being scheduled for Sunday. Both encounters are set to be played in the German town of Heidelberg, but technically, Israel were the home side on Saturday. They had already lost a chance to reach the EHF EURO, while Germany had secured their berth at the final tournament on Wednesday. The team coached by Markus Gaugisch had no problems clinching their fifth win in as many matches. A string of Sarah Wachter's saves early in the game lifted the Germans to a 11:4 lead midway through the first half, and they went on to dominate, limiting Israel to just seven goals before the break and just five in the second half, when Wachter was replaced by Katharina Filter.