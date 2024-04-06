Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria

EHF EURO Cup

Switzerland vs Norway 22:42 (7:21)

The Norwegians had already been certain of winning the tournament for the second straight time, but they did not slow down in the last match, claiming their sixth consecutive win in Zurich. The Nordic side took the opportunity to give some of their key players like Nora Mørk, Camilla Herrem and Katrine Lunde some extra time to rest, but they also proved to have enough depth in the squad to replace the leaders. All their 14 court players netted at least once, with the right back Stine Skogrand converting all her seven attempts. It was Switzerland's Daphne Gautschi who actually opened the scoring, but Norway soon seized the initiative leading 14:33 20 minutes into the game, basically sealing the deal in this one early on.