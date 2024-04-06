Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria
The EHF EURO Cup wrapped upon Saturday with two encounters, as the tournament winners Norway clinched a 20-goal win against Switzerland, and Hungary had the upper hand against Austria.
We started very well in both halves, but then we let it go a bit, which I don't think should be allowed, especially next week. I'm glad that we managed to pull ourselves together and fight on the court, because unfortunately the previous match didn't go as planned.
I think that we made too many mistakes today in attack allowing Hungary to score many easy goals. We also had some problems in defense.