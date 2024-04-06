20240406

Norway keep perfect record, Hungary defeat Austria

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 April 2024, 18:35

The EHF EURO Cup wrapped upon Saturday with two encounters, as the tournament winners Norway clinched a 20-goal win against Switzerland, and Hungary had the upper hand against Austria.

  • Norway maintained their perfect record in the EHF EURO Cup with six wins in six matches, as they defeated Switzerland 42:22
  • the Swiss side finished third, staying on four points
  • Katrin Klujber and Viktoria Gyori-Lukacs scored nine and eight goals respectively, helping their team defeat the last-placed Austria     
  • Austria's Ines Ivancsok added five goals to her tally becoming the top scorer of the tournament with 38 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF EURO Cup

Switzerland vs Norway 22:42 (7:21)

The Norwegians had already been certain of winning the tournament for the second straight time, but they did not slow down in the last match, claiming their sixth consecutive win in Zurich. The Nordic side took the opportunity to give some of their key players like Nora Mørk, Camilla Herrem and Katrine Lunde some extra time to rest, but they also proved to have enough depth in the squad to replace the leaders. All their 14 court players netted at least once, with the right back Stine Skogrand converting all her seven attempts. It was Switzerland's Daphne Gautschi who actually opened the scoring, but Norway soon seized the initiative leading 14:33 20 minutes into the game, basically sealing the deal in this one early on.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Hungary vs Austria 36:30 (17:13)

Before the match it had been clear that Hungary would finish second in the EHF EURO Cup, and Austria were to stay last-placed. Yet the Austrians, who failed to claim any points in their previous matches, hoped to break the deadlock and upset their rivals. And while Hungary took a commanding 10:4 lead midway through the first half, Austria fought back to 15:13 five minutes until half-time before Vlagyimir Golovin's team increased the gap to four goals. Early in the second half, Hungary enjoyed a 4-0 run, but Austria refused to give up reducing the gap to three goals, 31:28, with five minutes to go. However, Hungary weathered the storm and celebrated their fourth win in six matches, leaving the Austrians with no points. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Hungary Cropped
We started very well in both halves, but then we let it go a bit, which I don't think should be allowed, especially next week. I'm glad that we managed to pull ourselves together and fight on the court, because unfortunately the previous match didn't go as planned.
Zsofia Szeremey
Goalkeeper, Hungary
Austria Cropped
I think that we made too many mistakes today in attack allowing Hungary to score many easy goals. We also had some problems in defense.
Claudia Wess
Right wing, Austria
20240406 HUN AUT GYORI LUKACS
Aniko Kovacs
20240406 HUN AUT GYORI LUKACS AND TEAM
Aniko Kovacs
KA1 5550
Aniko Kovacs
20240406 SUI NOR Firsthalf (9)
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR Firsthalf (7)
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
20240406 SUI NOR Norwaywinners (5)
FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner
060424 Mwol 0196
Previous Article Germans cruise past Israel
20240406 HUN AUT 2
Next Article Live blog: Norway, Hungary end EHF EURO Cup victorious; Germany win

Latest news

More News