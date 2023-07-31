Germany and France win Youth Olympic gold medals

Handball was one of 11 sports contested at the 17th edition of the EYOF, a biannual multisport event for athletes aged between 14 and 18. The festival featured 3,600 athletes from 48 countries.

A total of 14 different European countries were involved in the handball events: both the men’s 17 and women’s 17 competition consisted of eight teams, with Norway and hosts Slovenia the only two nations represented in both genders.

Men’s 17 EYOF 2023:

Germany started their group phase campaign with a 30:28 defeat against Slovenia, but would comfortably beat the same opponents 32:25 when they met again in the final five days later

three teams finished level on four points in group B: Germany (+18) finished first and Slovenia (+8) second ahead of Iceland (-5) based on goal difference

Croatia and Hungary both advanced undefeated from group A, after they played to a 34:34 draw against each other in the final group game

in one semi-final, Germany eased past Hungary (31:24); in the other, the derby between Slovenia and Croatia went down to the wire with the hosts ultimately winning the dramatic shootout 12:11, and the match 50:49

Germany led Slovenia already by seven goals (18:11) at half-time of the final and maintained that margin until the end, with six-time scorer Leon Stehl their most productive player

the match was a repeat of the 2017 final, which Germany also won (29:26); Slovenia missed out on their first title since winning gold in 2013, but they took silver for the fourth time in total

Hungary and Croatia went into extra time in their bronze medal match; led by János Dániel Barna (15 goals) and Márkó Elkemovic (12), Hungary finished just on top: 43:42

Slovenia’s Mai Marguc became the tournament’s top scorer with 39 goals, leading János Dániel Barna from Hungary and Gabriel da Costa Sequeira from Portugal, who both finished on 34; Mai Marguc is the younger brother of Telekom Veszpém HC’s Gasper Marguc and RK Nexe’s Gal Marguc

final standings:

- gold: Germany

- silver: Slovenia

- bronze: Hungary

- 4th: Croatia

- 5th: Iceland

- 6th: Norway

- 7th: Portugal

- 8th: Montenegro

Women’s 17 EYOF 2023: