Germany and France win Youth Olympic gold medals
The men’s team from Germany and the women’s team from France took the gold medals in handball at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2023 in Maribor. Germany defeated hosts Slovenia 32:25 in the final on Saturday to win the title for a third time over the last four editions; France beat Romania 32:27 for their second championship – after 2019. Bronze went to Hungary and Poland, respectively.
Handball was one of 11 sports contested at the 17th edition of the EYOF, a biannual multisport event for athletes aged between 14 and 18. The festival featured 3,600 athletes from 48 countries.
A total of 14 different European countries were involved in the handball events: both the men’s 17 and women’s 17 competition consisted of eight teams, with Norway and hosts Slovenia the only two nations represented in both genders.
- Germany started their group phase campaign with a 30:28 defeat against Slovenia, but would comfortably beat the same opponents 32:25 when they met again in the final five days later
- three teams finished level on four points in group B: Germany (+18) finished first and Slovenia (+8) second ahead of Iceland (-5) based on goal difference
- Croatia and Hungary both advanced undefeated from group A, after they played to a 34:34 draw against each other in the final group game
- in one semi-final, Germany eased past Hungary (31:24); in the other, the derby between Slovenia and Croatia went down to the wire with the hosts ultimately winning the dramatic shootout 12:11, and the match 50:49
- Germany led Slovenia already by seven goals (18:11) at half-time of the final and maintained that margin until the end, with six-time scorer Leon Stehl their most productive player
- the match was a repeat of the 2017 final, which Germany also won (29:26); Slovenia missed out on their first title since winning gold in 2013, but they took silver for the fourth time in total
- Hungary and Croatia went into extra time in their bronze medal match; led by János Dániel Barna (15 goals) and Márkó Elkemovic (12), Hungary finished just on top: 43:42
- Slovenia’s Mai Marguc became the tournament’s top scorer with 39 goals, leading János Dániel Barna from Hungary and Gabriel da Costa Sequeira from Portugal, who both finished on 34; Mai Marguc is the younger brother of Telekom Veszpém HC’s Gasper Marguc and RK Nexe’s Gal Marguc
- final standings:
- gold: Germany
- silver: Slovenia
- bronze: Hungary
- 4th: Croatia
- 5th: Iceland
- 6th: Norway
- 7th: Portugal
- 8th: Montenegro
- France dominated the tournament from the throw-off, winning all their group matches (+7, +19, +12) and the semi-final against Poland (+12) by a big margin
- a similar scenario seemed to apply to the final against Romania, as France built a substantial 17:11 lead at half-time
- however, led by eight goals in total from Teodora Lavinia Damian, Romania clawed their way back into the final and reduced the deficit to five in the end: 32:27
- France won EYOF gold for the second time after their maiden triumph in 2019; it was also the second silver for Romania following their final loss to Hungary in 2017
- from group A, Netherlands joined France into the semi-finals; in group B, Romania had three wins while Poland defeated hosts Slovenia in a must-win game for the second semi-final spot
- the two semi-finals turned into rather lopsided affairs, as both France (35:23 against Poland) and Romania (32:20 against Netherlands) earned 12-goal wins to enter the final
- Poland ended up winning the bronze medal, defeating Netherlands 26:17 thanks to a strong second half after a 9:9 half-time score
- Teodora Lavinia Damian from silver medallists Romania was the tournament’s top scorer with 42 goals, edging out Slovenia’s Tea Pogorelc who finished on 41
- final standings:
- gold: France
- silver: Romania
- bronze: Poland
- 4th: Netherlands
- 5th: Slovenia
- 6th: Czech Republic
- 7th: Spain
- 8th: Norway
all photos © EYOF Maribor 2023