Draw for penultimate stage of Youth Club Trophy Men

The semi-final pairings were drawn as follows:

Semi-final 1: Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN)

Semi-final 2: Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN)

The semi-finals will be played at 9:00 CEST and 11:30 CEST on Saturday 13 June. The order of the pairings listed above is not necessarily the order in which the matches will be played. The time of each semi-final will be announced in due course.

The winners of each semi-final will qualify for the final, taking place on Sunday 14 June, along with the 3/4 placement match. The semi-finals as well as the 3/4 placement match will be played in Dormagen, while the final will take place in LANXESS arena, Cologne, before the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 finals.

GOG and Veszprém were the finalists in the inaugural edition in 2025, with the Danish club raising the trophy. Barça also made it to the final weekend last year, while Berlin are on debut in the semi-finals.

Barça and Berlin will be represented by both their U18 and A sides on the final weekend of the season, with the two clubs also through to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.