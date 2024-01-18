EURO24M

Germany edge out Iceland with fantastic Wolff between posts

18 January 2024, 22:15

There was drama, there were twists and turns and an opponent which never backed down, but hosts Germany sealed their first win of the main round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 26:24, against Iceland.

Victory was helped by goalkeeper Andreas Wolff delivering another performance for the ages in front of a packed LANXESS arena in Cologne, with the crowd of 19,750 chanting his name.

GROUP I

Germany vs Iceland 26:24 (11:10)

  • goalkeeper Andreas Wolff saved 12 shots for a 33 per cent saving efficiency and is now the player with the largest number of saves at the EHF EURO 2024, 43 in four matches – one more than his Icelandic counterpart Viktor Hallgrímsson
  • in the last four minutes of the match, Wolff, the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, saved two penalties from Viggó Kristjánsson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson, to help Germany seal the win
  • Germany outscored Iceland 6:4 in the last 10 minutes of the match, despite missing two penalties from Juri Knorr, as many as Iceland missed in the last four minutes
  • centre back Knorr was once again Germany’s top scorer with six goals and is currently leading the top goal scorer standings with 30 goals, two more than Dutch left wing Rutger ten Velde
  • Germany have now tied Hungary on two points, only one point behind Austria, who the hosts will face next round. Iceland’s chances of progression have plummeted, as they are the only side with zero points

EURO24M Germany Vs Iceland UH26687 UH Quote
It was far from our best game, we had a lot of offensive problems against the Icelandic defence. But our defence was really good as well, with Andreas Wolff delivering an amazing game. I think he really was key for us tonight.
Kai Häfner
Right back, Germany

Toe to toe until the end

Each team missed two penalties in the last 10 minutes of the match. Each team saw outstanding performances from their goalkeepers, with Björgvin Pall Gustavsson finishing with a 100 per cent saving efficiency for Iceland, with those two penalties saved, while Viktor Hallgrímsson had a 34 per cent efficiency and Andreas Wolff replied with 33 per cent and three penalties saved.

But something had to give and it was Iceland’s attack in the end, as Gisli Kristjansson, the MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 last season, played just eight minutes and 52 seconds. His fellow SC Magdeburg player Ómar Ingi Magnusson scored twice from six shots.

Nevertheless, Germany’s quest for a comeback after their loss against France does not stop here, as matches against Austria, Hungary and Croatia await, with no room for mistakes in the main round. But with a loud and noisy LANXESS arena in Cologne behind them, they might just seal their first semi-final berth since winning the title in 2016.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Germany Vs Iceland ER25348 JE Quote
We played quite good and losing that game is a huge disappointment. I think what made the difference was the goalkeeper, as Andreas Wolff was simply amazing in the second half. It all came down to one goal, one missed shot even though I felt we had done everything to win the game.
Bjarki Mar Elisson
Right wing, Iceland
EURO24M France Vs Germany UH12451 UH
