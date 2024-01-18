Toe to toe until the end

Each team missed two penalties in the last 10 minutes of the match. Each team saw outstanding performances from their goalkeepers, with Björgvin Pall Gustavsson finishing with a 100 per cent saving efficiency for Iceland, with those two penalties saved, while Viktor Hallgrímsson had a 34 per cent efficiency and Andreas Wolff replied with 33 per cent and three penalties saved.

But something had to give and it was Iceland’s attack in the end, as Gisli Kristjansson, the MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 last season, played just eight minutes and 52 seconds. His fellow SC Magdeburg player Ómar Ingi Magnusson scored twice from six shots.

Nevertheless, Germany’s quest for a comeback after their loss against France does not stop here, as matches against Austria, Hungary and Croatia await, with no room for mistakes in the main round. But with a loud and noisy LANXESS arena in Cologne behind them, they might just seal their first semi-final berth since winning the title in 2016.

Photos © Kolektiff Images