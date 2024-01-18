Germany edge out Iceland with fantastic Wolff between posts
There was drama, there were twists and turns and an opponent which never backed down, but hosts Germany sealed their first win of the main round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 26:24, against Iceland.
Victory was helped by goalkeeper Andreas Wolff delivering another performance for the ages in front of a packed LANXESS arena in Cologne, with the crowd of 19,750 chanting his name.
It was far from our best game, we had a lot of offensive problems against the Icelandic defence. But our defence was really good as well, with Andreas Wolff delivering an amazing game. I think he really was key for us tonight.
We played quite good and losing that game is a huge disappointment. I think what made the difference was the goalkeeper, as Andreas Wolff was simply amazing in the second half. It all came down to one goal, one missed shot even though I felt we had done everything to win the game.