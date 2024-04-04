Germany join the party while Norway win the EHF EURO Cup again

Portugal vs Netherlands 25:36 (11:19)

With the visitors known for their lightning-quick style of play, the one thing that Portugal should have avoided was to let them get off to a good start of the match. However, the number of teams who could do that is small and the Netherlands jumped into a three-goal (0:3) lead early as the hosts needed six minutes to score their opening goal. The visitors' strong defence made all the difference as they restricted Portugal to only three goals until the 14th minute, while their lead was growing and reached eight goals at the break. At the start of the second half, Portugal managed to narrow down the visitors' difference to four (20:24) in the 42nd minute, but then, the final blow followed as the Oranje Dames regained their biggest lead with a few fast breaks. In the end, the Netherlands celebrated a deserved double-digit win against Portugal who remain with a chance to make the final tournament in the last round. The lethal - Angela Malestein was the match's top scorer with 10 goals by her name for the visitors.