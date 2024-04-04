Germany join the party while Norway win the EHF EURO Cup again
Germany become the latest nation to book a Women's EHF EURO 2024 ticket, while Norway successfully defended their inaugural title in the EHF EURO Cup with another dominant display.
Additionally, Slovakia, Czechia, Poland and Slovenia have recorded very important wins ahead of the final round, while the Netherlands and Romania have maintained their perfect record in the qualifiers.
We have problems in attack, as our two regular playmakers are out by injuries, so we need to change the line-up, which makes it difficult for us. With this win, we still can finish on second position, if we beat Ukraine by more than five goals. With the support from the stands, we have a chance, if we reduce the number of mistakes.
It was an amazing match for us, with a clear win and the ticket to the EHF EURO. We were fully focussed and we put the pedal to the metal until the end. It was our clear goal to run for 60 minutes and to give playing time to the whole team. Unfortunately, Alina Grijseels was severely injured, and currently we do not know the diagnosis. We all cross fingers that Alina will return soon.
Our main focus was and is on the match on Sunday against Slovakia, and we have a very young team with many players under 20 years. This is the reason, why we lost in that clear way. But we still can qualify for the EHF EURO on Sunday, this is what counts. The support from so many Ukrainians in the arena was superb, it felt great.
All matches now are very important for us and we had prepared well and had good training here in Finland. I am satisfied with the match altogether and we got some good running practice in the counter attacks. Now we will look ahead to Sunday and the Portugal match, which will be all-important for both teams.
I am very satisfied with how the players started the match. They were focused and played with high standard in the defence. That reduced the strength of the Hungarian attack, and they lost the spirit. We also had Silje Solberg-Østhassel in the goal who had 50% saving and started many counterattacks. Now we have won the tournament and we really like that.
We got frustrated as we had a very bad start in both halves with many technical mistakes. We missed very good chances to score and in the end of the game we didn't believe that we could score. The goalie was quite good and sometimes the defence was also good, but we missed too many chances in the attack which is the reason for the 15-goal loss. Our next challenge is playing the qualification for the Olympic games.