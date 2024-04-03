Ukraine and Germany to battle it out in Heidelberg

In other groups, a number of sides are also determined to make a step towards reaching the EHF EURO 2024, like Czechia and Portugal in group 3, Slovenia in group 4, and Kosovo and Poland in group 8.

Elsewhere, Norway will host Hungary in the EHF EURO Cup. The Norwegians can secure top position with one match to go even with a draw.

GROUP 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Thursday 4 April, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV