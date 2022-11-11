Germany shock Netherlands tying best-ever attacking performance

GROUP II

Netherlands vs Germany 28:36 (13:17)

Germany delivered an excellent attacking performance, with a 57% attacking efficiency

Markus Gaugisch’s side tied their best-ever attacking performance in their EHF EURO history, scoring 36 goals, the same as in the 36:22 win against Slovakia at the 2014 edition

with an eight-goal outing, Germany’s centre back Alina Grijseels, who was named the Player of the Match, jumped back to the top of the top goal scorers standings at the EHF EURO 2022, with 29 goals, leapfrogging Slovenia’s Ana Gros, who has only 25 goals

the Netherlands have never previously conceded 36 goals in a single match at the EHF EURO, beating their record of conceded goals by a goal, while also conceding their worst loss in the competition since a 13-goal drubbing against Norway in December 2018

Germany tied the Netherlands in the standings, with both teams having two points, as the former still have an outside chance to make the semi-finals now





Netherlands fail to stop Germany’s perfect game



As they had only scored 71 goals in their first three matches, nobody expected Germany to deliver such a clear-cut attacking performance against the Netherlands, who was the third best defence in the preliminary round. Yet handball is full of surprises and Germany improved their attacking output by 50%, scoring 36 goals in their win on Friday.



It was once again centre back Grijseels who carried the load, with eight goals, while left wing Johanna Stockschläder was flawless, adding seven goals, in what turned to a rout, as the Dutch side constantly failed to stop Germany’s attack.



A challenge for a medal is now in tatters for the Dutch side, who will need nothing short of a miracle to qualify, as the second loss in a row, after the one against France, left them speechless and in dire need of a change, with their defence especially left shocked in one of the biggest surprises of the competition.