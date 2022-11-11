Mothers on the ball: “Family is the most important”
On the court, they are heroes who decide games by throwing a ball with over 100 km/h and scoring crucial goals. Or by throwing themselves in the line of those shots. Off the court, they are hard-working stars proving that women do not have to choose between their careers and motherhood. In fact, they can have both and pass all tests and challenges with flying colours.
And they have proven it time and time again at the EHF EURO 2022, in candid moments with their children after they gave everything on the court. That hug, that warmth, that split second in time in which everything seems to stop? Absolutely priceless.
“The most important thing for me is family. Handball comes next, I am the happiest when I have a ball in my hands. But everything I do is for my family,” says Dutch left back Estavana Polman after two years marred by knee injuries.
“I tried to come back in the best shape and play handball once again, because I wanted to prove to my family and myself that I can do it. With any challenge that is presented to you, there is a big possibility of overcoming it and getting even better.”
Polman’s daughter, Jesslynn, is with her at an EHF EURO for the second time. She came again with her grandparents, just like in France four years ago.
Polman is cherishing every moment she has with her daughter in her spare time. In Skopje, where Netherlands played the preliminary round and start their main round campaign against Germany on Friday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CET), Polman’s parents are helping out with taking care of Jesslynn, giving the Dutch star peace of mind during the tournament.
“Of course, you need to juggle with a lot of things, especially with organising everything,” says Polman., who is married to former Dutch football international Rafael van der Vaart.
“My husband also has a son and we needed to make plenty of arrangements, because he will also be working at the FIFA World Cup. But, believe me, it is all worth it,” adds Polman.
So, what are the main challenges for a handball player to balance career and motherhood?
The most difficult thing in handball is the travelling, according to Norway goalkeeper Katrine Lunde. Featuring prominently for EHF Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand and defending EHF EURO champions Norway, Lunde is one of the most decorated players in the history of handball.
Yet Lunde’s main job is being mother of seven-year-old Atina, who has been on the goalkeeper’s mind for the past month, after leaving home for a training camp and the final tournament of the EHF EURO 2022.
“I am grateful and happy to be both a mother and a player. This time around, it has been quite challenging, because it has been almost a month since I have seen my girl,” Lunde says.
“Both the club and the Norway Handball Federation have made it possible for me to be as much time at home as possible. It is quite difficult to cope without having your kid around, but thanks to technology, it has been getting easier. We are always in constant communication, we talk on the phone and send messages a lot, so we are covered on that front.”
While Lunde has not been able to see her daughter in person, Montenegro centre back Milena Raicevic has had her son close to her in Podgorica, where the co-hosts swept their opponents to reach the main round in Skopje.
Raicevic returned to action just a few months after giving birth to son Vuk in March 2021, starring again in both the EHF Champions League and for the Montenegrin national team.
How exactly has her life changed?
“I know how important a mother is, because I lost mine when I was 14 years old. So, I really wanted to become a mother and when it happened, it was one of the best days of my life. Everything changed in a second and had a different meaning,” Raicevic says.
After each of Montenegro’s games at the EHF EURO, Raicevic has appeared in the mixed zone carrying her son Vuk, being as happy as one could be.
While the fans played their part in helping the team advance in the sol-out Moraca Arena, Raicevic also had two special guests in the stands: her son and her husband.
“I know many say that it is more difficult to play handball or have a career after giving birth. But for me, it is the total opposite. My family is my everything, I love my son immensely and it really got easier to play,” adds Raicevic.
“On court, I smile more, I am happier, everything changed, really. My form is no secret, I am playing for my team, but also for my family, which is huge and it just helped me unlock something that I did not know existed.”
Romania’s centre back Laura Pristavita and Slovenia’s right back Barbara Lazovic also find their strength by having their children close to them at the EHF EURO 2022, highlighting the immense power and motivation channelled by them in the stands.
The little ones might not be too interested in handball yet; Lunde says her daughter always asks where her teammates are and wants to talk to them.
“I want to be a role model, but I want her to choose her own path,” Lunde says. “I try to be the best I can in front of her and I always tell her to be honest and true to herself. I think this is the best advice a parent can give.”