Mothers on the ball: “Family is the most important”

And they have proven it time and time again at the EHF EURO 2022, in candid moments with their children after they gave everything on the court. That hug, that warmth, that split second in time in which everything seems to stop? Absolutely priceless.

“The most important thing for me is family. Handball comes next, I am the happiest when I have a ball in my hands. But everything I do is for my family,” says Dutch left back Estavana Polman after two years marred by knee injuries.

“I tried to come back in the best shape and play handball once again, because I wanted to prove to my family and myself that I can do it. With any challenge that is presented to you, there is a big possibility of overcoming it and getting even better.”

Polman’s daughter, Jesslynn, is with her at an EHF EURO for the second time. She came again with her grandparents, just like in France four years ago.

Polman is cherishing every moment she has with her daughter in her spare time. In Skopje, where Netherlands played the preliminary round and start their main round campaign against Germany on Friday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CET), Polman’s parents are helping out with taking care of Jesslynn, giving the Dutch star peace of mind during the tournament.

“Of course, you need to juggle with a lot of things, especially with organising everything,” says Polman., who is married to former Dutch football international Rafael van der Vaart.

“My husband also has a son and we needed to make plenty of arrangements, because he will also be working at the FIFA World Cup. But, believe me, it is all worth it,” adds Polman.