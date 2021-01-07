Get ready for the EHF European League Women group phase

The long-awaited start of the EHF European League Women group phase throws off this weekend with the second-tier competition set to capture the imagination of millions of handball fans across the continent.

With 16 teams fighting to win one of eight places in the quarter-finals, the group phase will offer viewers more handball than ever before, showcasing the tough, intense and energetic handball that characterises the spirit of the competition.

The EHF European League new logo and brand sound will be visible and audible throughout the group phase and will be complimented throughout the competition’s live coverage on television and online.

Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations EHF Marketing, said: “The EHF European League Women takes a big step forward in its TV and digital coverage. The new graphic package and the new standards set this season, as well as the quality of the teams qualified for this stage of the competition, will offer a great product to the long list of TV broadcasters interested in this competition.

“Furthermore, as it is already implemented in the other competitions through the AI software for the creation of tailor-made video content, clubs will receive high-quality video content every week. This video content can be used for promotion of their matches and players during this season. We are sure that the handball fans will enjoy this competition in front of the screen.”

Where to watch the action live

The group phase will be screened by broadcasters in 21 countries, as well as live around the world on EHFTV, subject to geo-restrictions.

As part of the appointment to view scheduling, matches will take place every Saturday and Sunday.

EHF European League Women group phase broadcast list (as of 7 January 2021):

This weekend, will also see the resumption of top-flight women’s handball with the DELO EHF Champions League returning with six matches, including Match of the Week, Vipers Kristiansand hosting Team Esbjerg.