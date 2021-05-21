Get your facts straight before the EHF Finals
The EHF Finals Men 2021 are approaching fast. With Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock eagerly awaiting who they are going to play in the semi-final, here are some interesting numbers and stats ahead of the event on 22/23 May.
1 of the four EHF Finals teams started in the qualification: Rhein-Neckar Löwen, the only team to have played 16 matches so far.
1 player at the EHF Finals has won the four big trophies in handball (Olympics, WCh, EHF EURO, CL): Füchse’s Hans Lindberg (DEN).
1 player who won the last edition of the EHF Cup (with THW Kiel in 2019) can win the first edition of the EHF European League: Löwen’s Lukas Nilsson.
1 team have won the CL in the past: Magdeburg (2202).1 team won both quarter-final legs: Magdeburg (34:38, 39:31 vs IFK Kristianstad).
1 EHF Finals player was part of the WCh 2021 All-star Team: Löwen goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (SWE)
2 teams played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Löwen (2011) and Füchse (2012).
2 former CL top scorers are part of the EHF Finals: Löwens Uwe Gensheimer (2010/11 för Löwen, 2016/17 and 2017/18 for PSG) and Füchse’s Hans Lindberg (2012/13 for Hamburg); Lindberg also was top scorer of the EHF Cup twice (2016/17, 2017/18).
3 EHF FINALS teams lost the first leg pf their quarter-final: Löwen, Füchse and Plock.3 German coaches are part of the EHF FINALS; the only German coach to win the second-tier competition (EHF Cup) was Velimir Petkovic.
3 Icelandic coaches won the EHF Cup with German teams in the past: Gudmundur Gudmundsson (Löwen, 2013), Dagur Sigurdsson (Füchse, 2015), and Alfred Gislason (Kiel, 2019).
3 goals were the combined winning margin for Plock in the Last 16 (+1 against Sporting CP) and quarter-final (+2 against GOG).
3 times before, the finals tournament of Europe’s second-tier competition consisted of three German teams, as Füchse, Magdeburg and Göppingen all played at the EHF Cup Finals in 2017 and 2018
3 former EHF Cup championsare still in the running for the EHF European League 2020/21 title: Magdeburg (1999, 2001, 2007),Löwen (2013), and Füchse (2015, 2018).
4 - which means all - EHF Finals contenders won their respective group earlier this season.
8 nations have been part of the EHF Cup Finals in the past, represented by 28 different clubs: Germany (6 clubs), France (4), Denmark (2), Romania, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, and Slovenia (all 1)
10 goals was the biggest winning margin in the quarter-final when Löwen beat Chekhov 37:27.10 victories in a row - including in all four knock-out matches - were earned by Magdeburg since a defeat to Alingsås in round 3 of the group phase.
13 matches this season (11 in the group phase, 1 in the Last 16, 1 in the quarter-final) ended with a difference of 10 or more goals.
14 goals were the largest aggregate winning margin in the quarter-final, when Magdeburg beat Kristianstad 73:59.20 times a German club won the competition’s predecessor, the EHF Cup, including six from seven EHF Cup Finals (2013-19).
24 was the highest number of saves by a goalkeeper in both legs of the quarter-final: from Dejan Milosavljev (Füchse); followed by Viktor Hallgrimsson (GOG, 23), Andreas Palicka (Löwen, 23), and Jannik Green (Magdeburg, 20)
26 years of age makes Füchse’s Jaron Siewert the youngest coach at a finals tournament of any men’s EHF competition so far.
24 goals was the aggregate winning margin of Magdeburg in the Last 16 and quarter-final combined.
39 was the highest number of goals by a team in a quarter-final match when Magdeburg beat Kristianstad 39:31.
54 was the lowest number of goals in a quarter-final match when Füchse beat Montpellier 31:23.
70 was the highest number of goals in a quarter-final match when Magdeburg beat Kristianstad 39:31.
111 goals give Emil Jacobsen (GOG) the lead in the top scorer standings; the best scorer still in competition is Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson with 81.
140 goals were scored by Magdeburg in the knock-out phase (Last 16 and quarter-final), ahead of Löwen (123) and Plock (112). Berlin (95) played one fewer game in the Last 16.
490 goals were scored in the quarter-final for an average of 61.25 per match.
7,710 goals have been scored so far this season for an average of 57.5 per match.
Most goals (since start of group phase):
461 – Magdeburg
419 – Löwen
409 – Plock
352 - Füchse
Top scorers (since start of group phase):
96 - Emil Jakobsen (GOG)
81 - Ómar Ingi Magnusson (SC Magdeburg)
72 - Alexander Kotov (Chekhovskie medvedi)
69 - Halil Jaganjac (RK Nexe)
68 - Gonzalo Perez (Abanca Ademar Leon)
Top scorers still in competition:
81 - Ómar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg)
62 - Michal Daszek (Orlen Wisla Plock)
55 - Lovro Mihic (Orlen Wisla Plock)
55 - Zoltan Szita (Orlen Wisla Plock)
53 - Jerry Tollbring (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)
Top scorers in quarter-final:
21 - Ómar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg)
18 - Alexander Kotov (Chekhov)
15 - Andy Schmid (Löwen)
14 - Hans Lindberg (Füchse)
12 - Emil Jakobsen (GOG), Jerry Tollbring (Löwen)