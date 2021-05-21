Get your facts straight before the EHF Finals

The EHF Finals Men 2021 are approaching fast. With Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock eagerly awaiting who they are going to play in the semi-final, here are some interesting numbers and stats ahead of the event on 22/23 May.

1 of the four EHF Finals teams started in the qualification: Rhein-Neckar Löwen, the only team to have played 16 matches so far.

1 player at the EHF Finals has won the four big trophies in handball (Olympics, WCh, EHF EURO, CL): Füchse’s Hans Lindberg (DEN).

1 player who won the last edition of the EHF Cup (with THW Kiel in 2019) can win the first edition of the EHF European League: Löwen’s Lukas Nilsson.

1 team have won the CL in the past: Magdeburg (2202).1 team won both quarter-final legs: Magdeburg (34:38, 39:31 vs IFK Kristianstad).

1 EHF Finals player was part of the WCh 2021 All-star Team: Löwen goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (SWE)

2 teams played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Löwen (2011) and Füchse (2012).

2 former CL top scorers are part of the EHF Finals: Löwens Uwe Gensheimer (2010/11 för Löwen, 2016/17 and 2017/18 for PSG) and Füchse’s Hans Lindberg (2012/13 for Hamburg); Lindberg also was top scorer of the EHF Cup twice (2016/17, 2017/18).

3 EHF FINALS teams lost the first leg pf their quarter-final: Löwen, Füchse and Plock.3 German coaches are part of the EHF FINALS; the only German coach to win the second-tier competition (EHF Cup) was Velimir Petkovic.

3 Icelandic coaches won the EHF Cup with German teams in the past: Gudmundur Gudmundsson (Löwen, 2013), Dagur Sigurdsson (Füchse, 2015), and Alfred Gislason (Kiel, 2019).

3 goals were the combined winning margin for Plock in the Last 16 (+1 against Sporting CP) and quarter-final (+2 against GOG).