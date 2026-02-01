Gidsel MVP of a major tournament for the fifth time

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
01 February 2026, 21:25

Three-time world champion, once Olympic champion and now, for the first time, EHF EURO champion: Mathias Gidsel imprinted the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 with his 68 goals and his never-ending will to play.

“We are so happy. We had been under a huge pressure. Everybody always expects gold medals when we play. Now we have all three trophies," said Gidsel, referring to the fact Denmark now hold the world, European and Olympic titles — a feat only achieved in men's handball by France. Denmark last won the Men's EHF EURO in 2012. 

Euro26 Medal Ceremony UH24971 UH

"We played an incredible tournament. We coped with a lot of problems. Maybe we were a bit shaky compared to other events. But finally, we were on the podium. This is what counts. I am happy and proud of my team, of all the fans and all around the team. This was a true team success.”

Although they have won the title twice, never before has a Dane been MVP of a Men’s European Championship — not Mikkel Hansen, not Niklas Landin, not Hans Lindberg. Two years ago, Gidsel was top scorer of the EHF EURO, however, Nedim Remili not only snatched the MVP award, but also the trophy. 

“I could not score any goal without the help of the others. We are a team. But of course, I am happy that I could help my team. But still, we win together.”

Euro26 Medal Ceremony R1JC5650 JC

Now, Gidsel combined all trophies you can at an EHF EURO: A gold medal, the MVP award and the golden ball as top scorer.

“The gold medal is what counts most. This is what we were fighting for — this trophy was missing. But of course, I am happy with all those individual awards. They prove that I helped my team on a high level. I think I need a new room for the trophies soon at my parents’ house,” said Gidsel. 

Gidsel’s list of awards is huge: IHF World Player of the Year for 2023 and 2024, MVP of the EHF Excellence Award in 2025, EHF Champions League 2024/25 top scorer, MVP of the German Bundesliga season 2024/25. Plus, since his national team debut in 2021, he has been five-time MVP of major events and five-time top scorer of big competitions, not to mention a handful of All-star team nods, plus, with Denmark, he has collected five gold medals, two silver and one bronze. 

Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark UH25345 UH

And the 26-year-old Füchse Berlin right back broke a record at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: His 68 goals, including seven in the final, represented the most goals scored by an individual at a single Men’s EHF EURO. Previously, Norwegian Sander Sagosen held this record, after his 65 goals at the EHF EURO 2020. And for the first time since Gidsel’s compatriot Lars Christiansen in 2008, the top scorer of a Men’s European Championship won the gold medal. 

“I did not know that, but this is also great. When I am old, I have to prove to my kids and grandchildren that I was a successful handball player — and a record like this and the medals are a good proof,” said Gidsel. 

Euro26 Denmark Vs Portugal 2KA06190 EM
Euro26 France Vs Denmark UH29498 UH
Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia 95A4085 JE
Euro26 SF2 Denmark Vs Iceland MAL0998 AM

Gidsel could not be stopped at this EHF EURO — not by his opponents nor by his coach Nikolaj Jacobsen, who constantly tried to give Gidsel some minutes of rest. With almost 500 minutes on the court in nine matches, Gidsel had the longest playing time at this tournament.

"Energy doesn't matter in a final. If you don't have the energy for a final, you're not in the right place. After a rest day, I'll be ready,” Gidsel said in the media call on Saturday, adding: "Sure, your body notices it, but I can still manage one more game.”

Jacobsen has been criticised in recent years for not giving his star player enough rest, and Gidsel reacted angrily: He always wants to play. And Jacobsen seems to have given up — Gidsel always plays.

Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark ER11383 JE

Mathias Gidsel’s national team record since 2021:

  • 2021 World Championship:
    • gold medal
    • All-Star Team
    • 39 goals
  • 2020 Olympic Games:
    • silver medal
    • MVP
    • 46 goals
  • EHF EURO 2022:
    • bronze medal
    • All-star Team
    • 38 goals
  • 2023 World Championship:
    • gold medal
    • MVP
    • top scorer — 60 goals

Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH28214 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
Euro26 SF2 Denmark Vs Iceland MAL7923 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
Euro26 Denmark Vs Norway EM102469 EM
kolektiff images/Eva Manhart
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM200928 EM
kolektiff images/Eva Manhart
Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark 2KA02610 EM
kolektiff images/Eva Manhart
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH20513 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
Euro26 Denmark Vs Portugal ER17274 JE
kolektiff images/Jure Erzen
  • EHF EURO 2024:
    • silver medal
    • All-star Team
    • joint-top scorer — 54 goals
  • 2024 Olympic Games:
    • gold medal
    • MVP
    • top scorer — 62 goals
  • 2025 World Championship:
    • gold medal
    • MVP
    • top scorer — 74 goals
  • EHF EURO 2026:
    • gold medal
    • MVP
    • top scorer — 68 goals

Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark ER13587 JE

Photos © kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar/Eva Manhart/Jure Erzen/Anze Malovrh

Euro26 Medal Ceremony JC5 6182 JC
