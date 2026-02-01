Gidsel MVP of a major tournament for the fifth time
Three-time world champion, once Olympic champion and now, for the first time, EHF EURO champion: Mathias Gidsel imprinted the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 with his 68 goals and his never-ending will to play.
“We are so happy. We had been under a huge pressure. Everybody always expects gold medals when we play. Now we have all three trophies," said Gidsel, referring to the fact Denmark now hold the world, European and Olympic titles — a feat only achieved in men's handball by France. Denmark last won the Men's EHF EURO in 2012.