Gidsel MVP of a major tournament for the fifth time

"We played an incredible tournament. We coped with a lot of problems. Maybe we were a bit shaky compared to other events. But finally, we were on the podium. This is what counts. I am happy and proud of my team, of all the fans and all around the team. This was a true team success.”

Although they have won the title twice, never before has a Dane been MVP of a Men’s European Championship — not Mikkel Hansen, not Niklas Landin, not Hans Lindberg. Two years ago, Gidsel was top scorer of the EHF EURO, however, Nedim Remili not only snatched the MVP award, but also the trophy.

“I could not score any goal without the help of the others. We are a team. But of course, I am happy that I could help my team. But still, we win together.”