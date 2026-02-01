14:30

With the bronze medal match approaching, here's some of the key facts about the game:

the teams played each other in the main round, with Croatia taking the two points and serving Iceland their first defeat of the EHF EURO 2026, 30:29

neither side has won the EHF EURO before: Iceland finished third in 2010, while Croatia played the final in 2008, 2010 and 2020 and also most recently won bronze in 2016

Iceland goalkeeper Björgvin Páll Gústavsson was in the squad when Iceland won bronze at the EHF EURO 2010, along with coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson and assistant coach Arnór Atlason; this will be his 54th EHF EURO game, putting him joint 11th in the all-time list for number of matches alongside Croatians Domagoj Duvnjak and Igor Vori

Ivan Martinović has scored 35 goals across the eight games Croatia played at the EHF EURO 2026, while Ómar Ingi Magnússon has netted 43 times to lead for Iceland

14:20

There is already a buzz about the Boxen today, and the standing section is full of fans already, as Croatia and Iceland start their warm-ups. Just under an hour remains before throw-off.

13:45

The Jyske Bank Boxen is beckoning, but before we head off there, here's the stat of the day by Julian Rux - the last of the fascinating bits of data he's brought us through the championships.

In the first meeting between Denmark and Germany at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, the Danes forced the Germans to shoot from an average of 8.1 metres in positional attacks, which is the furthest from goal in any match at the tournament. They themselves shot from 1.4 metres less. To have a chance at gold, the German attack must get better shooting positions.

13:20

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team is here!

Mathias Gidsel becomes the first Danish MVP at the men's European championship; he has so far played more minutes (441, or seven hours, 21 minutes), is ranked joint first in goals ahead of the final, and second in assists. All his 61 goals are from field goals as he doesn't take penalties.

Check out the rest of the list here.