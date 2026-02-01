Live blog: New kings of Europe to be crowned on Sunday

EHF / Joanne Harris
01 February 2026, 12:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 reaches a thrilling ending on Sunday, as Denmark and Germany meet once more in a major championships final. 

Sunday 1 February

14:30

With the bronze medal match approaching, here's some of the key facts about the game:

  • the teams played each other in the main round, with Croatia taking the two points and serving Iceland their first defeat of the EHF EURO 2026, 30:29
  • neither side has won the EHF EURO before: Iceland finished third in 2010, while Croatia played the final in 2008, 2010 and 2020 and also most recently won bronze in 2016
  • Iceland goalkeeper Björgvin Páll Gústavsson was in the squad when Iceland won bronze at the EHF EURO 2010, along with coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson and assistant coach Arnór Atlason; this will be his 54th EHF EURO game, putting him joint 11th in the all-time list for number of matches alongside Croatians Domagoj Duvnjak and Igor Vori
  • Ivan Martinović has scored 35 goals across the eight games Croatia played at the EHF EURO 2026, while Ómar Ingi Magnússon has netted 43 times to lead for Iceland

14:20

There is already a buzz about the Boxen today, and the standing section is full of fans already, as Croatia and Iceland start their warm-ups. Just under an hour remains before throw-off.

13:45

The Jyske Bank Boxen is beckoning, but before we head off there, here's the stat of the day by Julian Rux - the last of the fascinating bits of data he's brought us through the championships.

In the first meeting between Denmark and Germany at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, the Danes forced the Germans to shoot from an average of 8.1 metres in positional attacks, which is the furthest from goal in any match at the tournament. They themselves shot from 1.4 metres less. To have a chance at gold, the German attack must get better shooting positions.

13:20

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team is here!

Mathias Gidsel becomes the first Danish MVP at the men's European championship; he has so far played more minutes (441, or seven hours, 21 minutes), is ranked joint first in goals ahead of the final, and second in assists. All his 61 goals are from field goals as he doesn't take penalties. 

Check out the rest of the list here.

13:00

Our referee cams will be in action again today - check out what Friday's semi-final between Denmark and Iceland looked like from the referee's perspective.

 

 

12:45

Denmark's last EHF EURO title came in 2012, and there is only one player left from that squad in today's roster - 34-year-old Rasmus Lauge, a veteran of nine championship finals. But, Lauge told EHF journalist Kevin Domas yesterday, he is not tired of playing in (or winning) these big games.

His EHF EURO 2012 title was his first gold medal in any competition: can Denmark get back to the top tonight?

12:20

Germany's goalkeeper Andreas Wolff is one of three men in the current squad to have lifted the EHF EURO trophy before, almost exactly 10 years ago in 2016 (alongside Rune Dahmke and Jannik Kohlbacher). 

Wolff has been in superb form this tournament, with 77 saves - including 22 in a single game, against Norway. He has also become Germany's most-capped player at a Men's EHF EURO, and the final tonight will be his 42nd match.

EHF journalist Björn Pazen spoke to Wolff and his teammates before the final to find out what today means for a player who could really make the difference.

12:00

Almost three weeks ago 24 teams arrived in Denmark, Norway and Sweden to start their Men's EHF EURO 2026 journeys. After 63 matches, there are just two games left, and four teams still in the race for the medals.

Later today we'll find out which of Denmark and Germany will be crowned European champions. Denmark, despite being regulars on the EHF EURO podium, have not won gold since 2012; Germany last won in 2016. 

In the bronze medal game, Iceland are looking for only their second medal after 2010, while Croatia could pick up their first medal since 2020. 

Find out more about today's matches in the day preview.

