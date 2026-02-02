Germany’s offensive approach was much broader. Their most used offensive pair of Renārs Uščins and Juri Knorr just ended 35.7 per cent of their team’s attacks. But while Germany’s good defence forced Gidsel and Pytlick to their worst shooting performance of the tournament at just 57.7 per cent combined (15/26) — the second worst was in the first match against Germany with 61.5 per cent — Germany’s back court couldn’t make use of it. Their most used back court trio in the final — Renārs Uščins, Juri Knorr and Julian Köster — shot just 44.0 per cent (11/25).

The great attack of Denmark led to the third most goals per game ever scored by a team at an EHF EURO with 34.0. This even put them on par with the previous record holders, France, from two years ago. However, France (38.1) and Portugal (34.2) even scored more at this tournament.

But in combination with their great defence, Denmark set a new record for the highest goal difference per game with +6.9. They surpassed France’s 20-year-old record of +6.4, despite their loss against Portugal and Mathias Gidsel admitting after the final that "maybe we were a bit shaky compared to other events."

The tournament of goal records

That wasn’t the only new record set at the Men’sEHF EURO 2026. Overall, this year’s tournament was the EHF EURO with the most goals per 60 minutes ever, with 31.1. The previous record was set in 2006 with 29.6. So, for the first time ever, the 30-goal barrier was broken.

The biggest difference compared to 2006 is that handball has become much more efficient. Since the Men’s EHF EURO 1998, the first tournament where data is available (from 1998 to 2014, possession and pace data are estimates because not all necessary data is available), the efficiency has improved almost with every iteration — from 23.0 goals per 50 possessions in 2016 to 28.4 this year. Here, a new record was set, surpassing 27.5 goals per 50 possessions from 2022.

The comparison of the two curves of goals per 60 minutes and per 50 possessions shows that while the possession-adjusted numbers increased gradually, the minutes-adjusted numbers peaked in 2006, then it decreased until 2020 and increased again since. That’s a clear indicator that the second driver for how many goals are scored besides the efficiency, the pace of the game, has caused this development.

That is precisely the case. In 2006, at the height of the fast throw-off, the pace of the game was the second-highest ever with 59.4 possessions per team per 60 minutes, just 0.1 less than the record two years ago. Since then, the pace has gradually decreased until 2020 when, on average, there were just 50.2 possessions per team per 60 minutes, the fewest ever. No wonder that significantly fewer goals were then scored.

Since the EHF EURO 2022, the pace of the game has become faster again with each iteration. 54.9 possessions per team per 60 minutes at this year’s tournament is the fastest since 2010. Together with increased efficiency, this has produced the highest-scoring EHF EURO ever this year. This also shows why the adjustment per possessions is so important to make the teams actually comparable, despite the high differences in pace.

The best team at an EHF EURO ever?

France’s goal record on team level was heavily influenced by their pace as well. With 61.6 possessions per game, they had the fastest games by a team since 2016 (the first year that data for this is available). In contrast to Denmark, who had about 10 possessions less per game, France lacked efficiency. Hence, adjusted to their opponents' strength and pace, France rank at exactly 3.0 goals scored behind Denmark at the Men's EHF EURO 2026.