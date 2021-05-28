Gjekstad: “Not here just to take part”

After guiding Vipers Kristiansand through a truly unique and winding road to the DELO EHF FINAL4, Ole Gustav Gjekstad could be forgiven for considering this season a job well done.

But this job is far from complete for the Norwegian coach, who heads into his second final weekend with the club feeling like they are ready to achieve something.

“The team is feeling good. In comparison to 2019, we have a lot more experience within the squad and we feel ready to compete.”

With no domestic league action for the majority of the season and two home matches out of 15 in the Champions League, Kristiansand have received plenty of plaudits for fighting their way to Budapest.

During an 11-day trip around Europe with five matches to conclude the group phase, three defeats left them with a tricky path in the knockout rounds.

After coming out on right side of a goal glut in Denmark against Odense, Vipers were back to full strength and showed as much in a masterclass in Russia against Rostov-Don, encounters which taught Gjekstad something new about the group of players he works with.

“I am very impressed with what the players achieved, they displayed just how resilient they were. I think earlier in the season, it did not look likely that we would make it to the FINAL4, so it is incredibly rewarding.”