Live blog: EHF European Cup Men final throws off in Athens
The EHF European Cup Men final will take place on Friday and Sunday with both legs between Greek side AEK Athens HC and Sweden’s Ystads IF taking place in Greece.
- the first leg throws off at 18:00 CEST on Friday
- the second leg will be played at 20:00 CEST on Sunday
- both matches will be shown live on EHFTV
- read the preview here
FRIDAY 28 MAY
17:35
Joakim Hykkerud started his season in his home town, playing for Drammen, but Covid-19 put paid to the club's European hopes. Now Hykkerud is playing for Athens in the final. Check out his extraordinary story here.
17:15
We're just 45 minutes away from the first of what promises to be two exciting matches in the EHF European Cup Men final. It's the second final of a European competition for this weekend's hosts, AEK Athens, while their opponents Ystads are playing their first European season for some time and have never before reached an international final.
For more facts and figures on today's match, read the preview!