From 0 to 6,799: All the numbers before the DELO EHF FINAL4

Four matches are still ahead, 124 have been played: the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 has progressed to the semi-finals.

At the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 in Budapest this weekend, Györi Audi ETO KC, Brest Bretagne Handball, Vipers Kristiansand and CSKA will battle it out for the trophy.

Here are the facts and figures before the semi-finals:

0 times a nation has been represented by two teams at the women’s EHF FINAL4 (since 2014); Russia missed the chance this year as Rostov lost in the quarter-final.

0 goals was the smallest ‘difference’ in a quarter-final tie, when CSKA and CSM finished on 51:51, with the Russian side advancing based on the away-goal rule (27 vs 19).

1 time Györ failed to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 – in 2015.

1 former CL winner is among the participants: Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019).

1 CL debutant is part of the EHF FINAL4 2021: CSKA.

1 team arrives unbeaten at the EHF FINAL4: Györ won 12 times and had four draws in 16 matches this season.

1 coach has participated in the EHF FINAL4 with two different teams: Vipers coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad, who previously took part with Larvik in 2015 and with Vipers in 2019.

1 team won both quarter-final legs: Györ. Vipers and Brest both had a draw in the second leg and CSKA lost in the first leg.

1 quarter-final match included 60 or more goals – Vipers vs Rostov 34:27, raising the total for the season to 25 matches with 60 or more goals.

2 teams are EHF FINAL4 debutants: CSKA and Brest. Vipers have qualified for the second time after 2019, Györ appear for the sixth time.

2 players can win their sixth CL title: Anita Görbicz and Eduarda Amorim won five times with Györ, but both leave the club after the season, as Görbicz retires and Amorim joins Rostov.

2 Vipers players can win their fifth CL title: Katrine Lunde and Nora Mørk, both have won at least two times with Györ.

2 quarter-final matches ended in a draw, raising to total number of draws for the season to 14.

2 former CL winners stranded in the quarter-final: Buducnost (2012, 2015) and CSM (2016).

2 quarter-final matches ended with a winning margin of 10 or more goals, raising the total for the season to 13.

3 of the 4 EHF FINAL4 participants advanced from group B (Györ, CSKA and Brest), one from group A (Vipers).

3 teams only have won the EHF FINAL4 (since 2014): Györ, Buducnost, and CSM.

4 CSKA players were 2016 Olympic gold medallists with Russia: Anna Sedoykina, Marina Sudakova, Ekaterina Ilina and Darya Dmitrieva

4 former CL top scorers have qualified for the EHF FINAL4 2021: Heidi Løke (Vipers/2011 – 99 goals for Larvik), Anita Görbicz (Györ/2014 – 87 goals, 2012 – 133 goals for Györ), Isabelle Gulldén (Brest/2016 – 108 goals for CSM), Linn Jorum Sulland (Vipers/2019 – 89 goals for Vipers).

5 goals was the deficit CSKA made up in the second quarter-final leg against CSM; no other team that lost the first leg has made it through.

6 times, including in 2021, Györ have been part of the EHF FINAL4, a record.

7 times, including in 2021, the Papp László Aréna in Budapest has been the host to the EHF FINAL4.

10 players who won the CL multiple times are part of the EHF FINAL4: six from Györ, four from Vipers.

11 goals marked the biggest winning margin in a quarter-final match, when Györ beat Buducnost 30:19.

11 players who won gold with Norway at EHF EURO 2020 will be part of the EHF FINAL4 2021: Stine Oftedal, Kari Brattset Dale, Veronica Kristiansen and Silje Solberg from Györ; Malin Aune, Katrine Lunde, Nora Mørk, Emily Hegh Arntzen, Henny Reistad, Marta Tomac and Heidi Løke from Vipers.

12 clubs from five nations have qualified for the EHF FINAL4 in the past and/or this year: Györ (6 times), Vardar (5), Buducnost (4), CSM (3), Rostov (2), Vipers (2), FC Midtjylland, Larvik, Volgograd, Metz, CSKA and Brest (all 1).

15 is the highest number of goals scored by a single player in an EHF FINAL4 match, by Isabelle Gulldén for CSM in the 2016 final against Györ. Gulldén is competing again this year, with Brest.

15 years in a row, Györ have reached at least the quarter-final; 13 times, including in 2021, they advanced to the semi-final.

18 is the highest number of goals scored by a single player in the quarter-final, by Grace Zaadi for Rostov against Vipers; followed by Cristina Neagu (CSM) with 15, and Nora Mørk (Vipers) and Ana Gros (Brest) both with 14.

32 points from 18 matches so far this CL season have been gained by Györ; followed by CSKA with 27 points, Brest with 24, and Vipers with 23.

40 is the lowest number of goals scored in total by a team in both quarter-final legs, by Buducnost against Györ.

41 is the lowest number of goals in a CL match this season, when Buducnost beat FTC 22:19 in a play-off tie; followed by 43 at CSKA vs CSM (24:19) in the quarter-final, and 44 in three group matches: Bietigheim vs Krim (22:22), CSM vs Krim (22:22), and CSM vs FTC (25:19).

55 matches in a row is the current unbeaten streak from Györ in the CL: 47 wins, 8 draws since a defeat to CSM (28:22) in January 2018. Györ have not lost at the EHF FINAL4 since the 2016 final, also against CSM.

60 is the highest number of goals scored by a team over both quarter-final legs, by Brest against Metz; followed by Vipers’ 57, Györ’s 54 and CSKA’s 51.

71 is the highest number of goals in a single CL match this season, when Odense beat Vipers 36:35 in the play-offs.

118 goals in 18 matches give Brest’s Ana Gros the lead in the top scorer standings, ahead of CSM’s Cristina Neagu (115) and Buducnost’s Jovanka Radicevic (94). The next best scorers still in the competition are Veronica Kristiansen (83), Estelle Nze Minko (79) and Stine Oftedal (76), all from Györ.

+139 is Györ’s goal difference after 18 matches; followed by CSKA (+55), Brest (+54) and Vipers (+19).

413 goals were scored in the eight quarter-final matches, an average of 51.62.

580 goals have been scored by Györ in their 18 matches this season, an average of 32.22 per match: followed by Vipers’ 508 goals, Brest’s 507, and CSKA’s 502.

6,799 goals have been scored in the 124 matches played during the 2020/21 season, an average of 54.83 goals per match.