Not that Laura Glauser will go and shout on her teammates anyway. No, the FTC goalkeeper is not exactly the type to talk much at all with her teammates. “I do, but in the moments when the time is off, like when we wait for a seven-metre throw or a suspension. There are goalkeepers who speak to their defence all the time, but that’s not me. I would lose my focus.”

Through her years with Metz Handball, then Györi Audi ETO KC, CSM Bucuresti, and now FTC, Glauser has remained more or less the same goalkeeper. When asked her how to describe her as a player on the court, Glauser gives two words: “explosive” and “instinctive”. “I think instinct has always been something really present in my game. No matter how much video I do, I know that during the game I don’t think about it too much. Of course, studying your opponents gives you clues, but the worst games are when I think too much.”

And there is a fine balance between being instinctive and using your knowledge of the opponents. “It comes with experience, because especially as a goalkeeper, you have to know yourself very well to perform,” says Glauser, who seems at the peak of her career right now. “I always perform well when I am out of my head on the court. I am someone who thinks a lot about everything, and when I switch off my brain and let my instinct speak, that’s when I make saves.”