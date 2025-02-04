"Handball is my life" says Roland Mikler for 'Dare to Rise'

The documentary highlights the defining moments in Mikler's career, spanning over two decades in professional handball. Since first joining Szeged in 2010, he has played in the EHF Champions League every season, reaching the EHF FINAL4 on four occasions during his five-year spell at One Veszprém HC without ever collecting the biggest prize.
Renowned for his clutch performances in high-stakes moments, Mikler's stunning saves and raw emotions are captured in all their glory.
But so, too, are his moments of self-doubt, as he shines a light on his more personal side, allowing a glimpse into Mikler the family man and life away from handball.
All the while, he is expected to be a leader on and off the court for his teammates, but that task is made easier by one important factor, "I feel from the team that they trust me."
EHF Champions League All-star goalkeeper in 2014/15, a six-time Hungarian champion and still playing for his national side at 40 at the 2025 World Championship – that trust has been well-earned.
To watch the latest episode of 'Dare to Rise', click on the video below or head to the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
Main photo © OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, photos within text © Eliza Solya