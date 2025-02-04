"Handball is my life" says Roland Mikler for 'Dare to Rise'

04 February 2025, 17:00

“Handball is my life.”

It has to be when you are 40 years old and a key component in a team competing at the highest level of the sport. That is the reality for Roland Mikler, goalkeeper for OTP Bank - PICK Szeged in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and still going strong in his fifth decade. 

Szeged and their veteran between the posts are the focus of the second episode of the 2024/25 season in the 'Dare to Rise' series, as we delve into the heart of the Hungarian club and explore the journey of their legendary goalkeeper. 

The city of Szeged in southern Hungary may not big the biggest on a European scale, but in handball terms, it is firmly on the map thanks to its club, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, establishing itself as an EHF Champions League mainstay for over a decade.

This season alone, the club has defeated former champions SC Magdeburg and Industria Kielce, and gone toe-to-toe with last season's finalists Barça and Aalborg Håndbold.

Win or lose, every match for Szeged is a battle, but they always have a chance, thanks to their last line of defence, veteran goalkeeper Roland Mikler.

In the latest episode of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League documentary series, 'Dare to Rise', the 40-year-old Hungarian discusses what it truly means to fight for every moment on the court as he remains the backbone of the team.

That status comes with its own pressures; Mikler reflects on what it takes to stay, as he puts it, "lightning fast" and maintain his elite performance levels at his age, while not only mentoring the next generation but being pushed all the time by 29-year-old teammate Tobias Thulin, out to take his place in the side.

The documentary highlights the defining moments in Mikler's career, spanning over two decades in professional handball. Since first joining Szeged in 2010, he has played in the EHF Champions League every season, reaching the EHF FINAL4 on four occasions during his five-year spell at One Veszprém HC without ever collecting the biggest prize.

Renowned for his clutch performances in high-stakes moments, Mikler's stunning saves and raw emotions are captured in all their glory.

But so, too, are his moments of self-doubt, as he shines a light on his more personal side, allowing a glimpse into Mikler the family man and life away from handball. 

All the while, he is expected to be a leader on and off the court for his teammates, but that task is made easier by one important factor, "I feel from the team that they trust me."

EHF Champions League All-star goalkeeper in 2014/15, a six-time Hungarian champion and still playing for his national side at 40 at the 2025 World Championship – that trust has been well-earned. 

To watch the latest episode of 'Dare to Rise', click on the video below or head to the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

 

 

Main photo © OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, photos within text © Eliza Solya

