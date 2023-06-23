Glitzy EHF Excellence Awards Gala premieres in Vienna

Stars from all around the world will be present at the Gala, with all eyes of the handball world being fixed on Vienna for around four hours, as the event will culminate with the announcement of the two MVPs of the season, one in men’s handball and one in women’s.

The best players – both in the men’s and women’s game – of the 2022/23 season, will receive their awards, with an MVP title being awarded to the top players of the past season, while the best young players will also receive a special award.

A transparent process has decided the nominees and the winners, with players delivering excellent performances at the international tournaments, such as the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 or the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship, being in the running for the individual awards. Players who were selected in the Team of the Round in the EHF Champions League or displayed excellent games in the EHF European League also got on the list.

Players, coaches and selected media as well as fans were eligible to participate in the voting once the shortlist became available on eurohandball.com, with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.

The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered.

How were the players shortlisted

Over the last few weeks, voting was in full swing, after the shortlists for each position on the court were made available, with the final results being revealed on Monday, during the EHF Excellence Awards Gala.

The newly introduced EHF Excellence Awards will honour the best players in each position on the court, plus the best defender, in both men’s and women’s handball for the previous season.

The players selected in the final ballot were shortlisted via several criteria. First, the performances in the EHF Champions League Women, where a team of the round was named at the end of each week, with the top three players from each position who have received the most nominations by the end of the quarter-finals making the list.

From the seven playing positions and the best defender, a season MVP - the Player of the Year - will be selected. The best beach handball athletes also receive a dedicated award.

The members of the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2022 and at the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship were all nominated, while additional players who performed in the EHF European League (one per position), as well as EHF EURO Qualifiers and national team matches (maximum three per position) were also on the shortlist.

Players, coaches, selected media as well as fans were eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position.

A new Hall of Fame class to be unveiled

Handball has a grand history and it is about time that former stalwarts, who wrote their names in the sport, both at club and at the national team level, were recognised for their outstanding performances.

60 players will now be included in the newly-introduced Hall of Fame at the glitzy EHF Excellence Awards Gala which will take place in Vienna on Monday, 26 June.

All the positions on the court are represented, as well as the best defender, both for the men’s and the women’s, with players from over 15 countries being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the first batch.