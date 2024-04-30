Job Vacancy: Finance & Reporting Assistant

Moving forward the companies’ main strategies in the field of sustainability and digitalisation, this is an exciting opportunity for hands-on people with interest in a European sport governing body.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the professionalisation of processes (within the field of HR e.g. time calculation), the implementation of individual projects in the field of digitalisation (such as incoming invoices workflow, expense management), the implementation of sustainability reporting (starting with the gathering of data and establishing a regular reporting) and EU funding.

The role will be within the Finance Department and closely involved over the whole company including the daughter companies EHF Marketing and EHF Services and Infrastructure.

This is a full-time position based at the EHF Office in Vienna.

Key Responsibilities

Manage EHF HR processes and implement new tools (personnel information, time calculation)

Move forward the digitalization of the EHF through implementing digital workflows for incoming invoices and travel expenses

Keep track of sustainability KPI’s and develop a regular reporting

Assisting the Finance Department on special reports and budgets for competitions

Prepare documentation and manuals for processes and assist in the implementation of processes (e.g. EU Funding, travel policy and guidelines)

Travel and Expense Management

Profile

Successfully completed higher-level secondary commercial college or similar

Minimum 2 years’ previous experience within a Finance and/or HR Function

Independent working style

Experience with MS Excel and, preferably, BMD NTCS (also in the customisation)

Experience and understanding of analytics and reporting to develop insights and maximise performance

Team player who collaborates effectively with EHF internal teams and departments as well as with external agencies, freelancers and different stakeholders

German as a prerequisite, ability to communicate in English (written and spoken)

Passion for sport essential; knowledge of handball is an advantage

Applying for the position

To apply, Send your current CV, cover letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role. Please submit your documents by email to application@eurohandball.com

