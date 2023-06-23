Go LIVE with our show at the EHF Excellence Awards Gala

The best players – both in men’s and women’s handball – in the 2022/23 season, will receive their awards, with an MVP title being awarded to the top players of the past season, while the best young players will also receive a special award.

Dozens of former stars will be inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame, in a glitzy show, which should not be missed by handball fans, which will experience never-before-seen handball content over several hours in a special broadcast from Vienna.

The EHF Excellence Awards Gala will be available to watch on the Home of Handball channels on YouTube and Twitch, in a show starting at 17:30 CEST and running throughout the evening.

Behind the scenes content, interviews with top current players and legends in both men’s and women’s handball, the Hall of Fame induction and the unveiling of the winners of the EHF Excellence Awards will all be streamed live, in a glamourous production, which will leave handball fans stunned.

Hosts Bengt Kunkel and Brian Campion, regular members of the cast of our shows, will be the hosts, while former EHF Champions League Women winner, Anja Althaus, will also make an appearance during the shows.

The handball fans watching will also get their say, as votes for the Save of the Year and the Goal of the Year will be cast throughout the broadcast, while the most interesting moments of the season are also due to be reviewed during the show.