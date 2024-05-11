Elfinalsw24

Gloria in the final after a convincing win in the Romanian duel

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
11 May 2024, 16:50

CS Gloria 2018 BN are writing the club's history at the EHF Finals Women 2023/24 in only their second season in the European club competition. Gloria managed to beat their fiery rivals from H.C. Dunarea Braila in the first semi-final match in Graz, remaining unbeaten and qualifying for Sunday's final.

Even though both teams had amazing support from the stands, with one corner filled in red and the other in blue, Gloria's fans were the ones leaving the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz singing and celebrating. In a high-paced game, it seemed like Gloria did not let the excitement take over, while Braila derailed.

SEMI-FINALS

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs HC Dunarea Braila (ROU) 37:26 (20:14)

  • Braila opened the game with a nervous attack, losing two early balls but they managed to level seven minutes in
  • the main power on the court were both sides' top scorers - Cristina Laslo (CS Gloria 2018 BN) and Katarina Jezic (HC Dunarea Braila)
  • the match started to go awry for Braila between the 21st and 25th minute - a 5:1 goal run saw Gloria's fans celebrating a six-goal lead
  • Gloria continued to pounce in the second half, having her biggest lead by 13 when coach Florentin Pera gave an opportunity to every player in the squad
  • Gloria were boosting on a 51 per cent attack efficiency, while Braila couldn't go above 35
  • the +11 win is the biggest one in the EHF Finals semi-final history

Historic final and new hope for Laslo

Gloria was the dominant side on the court on Saturday afternoon in Graz, leaving her fellow Romanian opponents helpless. A sheer number of mistakes, 15 of them, left Braila reeling while Gloria was flying high, mainly thanks to her lynchpin Cristina Laslo. In their only second European season, they will have a chance to fight for glory on Sunday and write new pages in the club's history book.

Their center back scored nine goals and added two assists, with an additional effort in defense. Laslo's third time at the EHF Finals might finally make her lucky. She has a chance to fight for the trophy after finishing third and fourth with CS Minaur Baia Mare in 2020/21 and 2021/22, respectively. Her performance today helped her get to 50 goals in total, being on level with Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Gloria
It is a great thing for all of us we got a chance to play in the semi-finals. It is also great for the team spirit and with good feelings, we are entering the final. We have to focus on ourselves and play like today no matter who we will play against.
Déborah Kpodar
Left back, CS Gloria 2018 BN
Braila
We knew we had to prepare ourselves for a hard match but I expected we would be more prepared and more focused. We made too many mistakes in the first half and it looked like we lost our minds. We kind of stopped fighting and I think that was the main problem.
Jessica Ribeiro
Right wing, H.C. Dunarea Braila
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL0081 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL0127 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL8086 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL9986 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL0260 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes NT20371 UH
Previous Article SUMMARY: Storhamar join Gloria in fight for the title
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL1621 AM
Next Article Post-match flash quotes: semi-finals, 11 May

Latest news

More News