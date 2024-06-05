Goals and points, records and dreams

3 former IHF World Handball Players of the Year are still part of the competition: Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018), Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021).

3 head coaches of the four semi-finalists have won the EHF Champions League as coaches and players, and each with the same respective club: Carlos Ortega (six times as a player, once as coach of Barça), Filip Jicha (twice as a player, once as coach of THW Kiel), Bennet Wiegert (once as an SC Magdeburg player and once as their coach).

3 former EHF Champions League top scorers are still part of the competition: Aleix Gómez (Barça/2021/22), Niclas Ekberg (Kiel (2019/20) and Mikkel Hansen (Paris/2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg).

3 years in a row, Kielce's last match of the season did not end after 60 minutes: in 2022, they lost the final against Barça after a penalty shootout, in 2023, they lost the final against Magdeburg after overtime, in 2024, they lost the second leg of the quarter-final after a penalty shootout.

3 former or current EHF Champions League winners, with 16 trophies between them, have made it to Cologne: Barcelona (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg (two).

4 – all four participants of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 have been EHF Champions League finalists. Aalborg is the only team which is yet to win the trophy.

4 – all four head coaches have been part of previous EHF FINAL4 events; Stefan Madsen in 2021 with Aalborg, Carlos Ortega in 2022 and 2023 with Barça, Filip Jicha in 2020 and 2022 with Kiel, and Bennet Wiegert in 2023 with Magdeburg.

6 – Magdeburg are only the sixth defending champions since 2010 to qualify for the next edition of the EHF FINAL4: 2012 champions Kiel returned in 2013; 2017 champions RK Vardar were back in 2018; and Barça returned in 2022 and 2023 after winning in 2021 and 2022.

6 countries are represented by the previous 30 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).

6 different German teams have been part of EHF FINAL4 tournaments and four of them have won the trophy: Kiel (2010, 2012, 2020), Hamburg (2013), Flensburg (2014) and Magdeburg (2023). Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin have also made it to Cologne.

7 – for the seventh time since 2010, more than one team from the same nation has qualified for the EHF FINAL4. In 2010, it was two Spanish teams; in 2011, two Spanish and two German teams; in 2012, 2013, 2014 and now in 2024 it was two German teams. The record was three French teams in 2018. In the last four editions, four teams from four different nations qualified. Three times (2011, 2014 and 2018) teams from the same countries faced each other in the finals.

8 matches since the start of the group phase ended by a margin of 10 or more goals, one of them in the quarter-finals (Kiel vs Montpellier 31:21).

9 goals, achieved by Kiel against Montpellier was the second biggest deficit turned around in a quarter-final since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4. The biggest was 11 goals by Füchse Berlin against Leon in 2012. Kiel won the second leg 31:21 after losing the first 39:30.

9 goals was the biggest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals (Barça vs PSG 62:53).

9 matches since the start of the group phase ended in draws: eight in the group phase, one in the play-offs, zero in the quarter-finals.

10 goals were scored by Elohim Prandi in the second leg of PSG vs Barça – the highest number by a single player in a single quarter-final match this year.

10 goals was the biggest margin in a single quarter-final match (Kiel vs Montpellier/31:21) ahead of nine goals in the reverse fixture at Montpellier (39:30) and eight goals in the PSG vs Barça match (22:30).

10 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) FC Barcelona have won the EHF Champions League, making them the record winners. In addition, they won the Champions Cup (the forerunner competition to the EHF Champions League) once.

10 different Spanish coaches have steered their teams to an overall 19 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (five), Talant Dujshebaev (four), Xavi Pascual (three), Carlos Ortega, Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (one each). Dujshebaev (Kielce in 2016), Parrondo (Vardar in 2019) and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams. The only Spanish coach at the EHF FINAL4 2024 is Carlos Ortega.

11 times in the 128 matches since the start of the group phase, 70 or more goals were scored.

12 consecutive victories was the longest winning streak of this season, taken by defending champions Magdeburg in the group phase.

15 goals was the biggest margin in a single match of all 128 fixtures since the start of the season, when Aalborg beat Eurofarm Pelister 38:23, ahead of Veszprém’s 40:26 win at Porto (both in the group phase).

16 times have Spanish teams won the EHF Champions League: Barça (10); Ciudad Real (three); Santander, Irun and Portland (one each).

16 - the number of matches played by Gonzalo Perez de Vargas at EHF FINAL4 events so far, making him the record appearance maker of those on court this season. The overall record is held by Aron Pálmarsson with 19 matches.

16 goals were scored by Kiel’s left back Eric Johansson to be the top scorer of the quarter-finals, ahead of his teammate Nikola Bilyk and Barça's Dika Mem with 14 goals each. Mads Hoxer (Aalborg), Lucas Pellas (Montpellier) and Felix Claar (Magdeburg) scored 13 each.