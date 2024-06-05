010524Aalborg

Goals and points, records and dreams

05 June 2024, 11:00

Two Barça players can win the trophy for the fifth time at Cologne, one Barça player needs 17 goals in Cologne to become the top scorer in this season's competition, one legend aims for his first title in his last EHF Champions League match and three of the four head coaches are former winners as players and coaches. Here are the most important Facts and Figures from the first 128 matches of this season and before the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in the LANXESS arena on 8/9 June.

0 - the number of times Mikkel Hansen has won the EHF Champions League – but in his very last matches at club level, the three-time World Player of the Year, three-time World Champion, Olympic and European champion has the chance to do so. In 2010 with Barça and 2017 with PSG, Hansen was an EHF Champions League finalist, but lost on both occasions.

1 team won both its quarter-final matches - Barça against PSG. Aalborg, Kiel and Magdeburg all lost their first leg matches.

1 team only has managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010: Barça (winner of the 2021 final against Aalborg and the 2022 final against Kielce).

1 coach at this year's EHF FINAL4 has won the Cologne event as a player and a coach - Filip Jicha (with Kiel in 2010 and 2012 as a player and 2020 as THW coach).

1 goal was the smallest overall winning margin in the quarter-finals, when Kiel beat Montpellier 61:60 on aggregate.

2 – for the second time in history, a penalty shootout was needed to decide a participant of the EHF FINAL4: in 2010, Chekhovskie Medvedi beat Montpellier on penalties, in 2024 Magdeburg defeated Kielce.

2 participants make their second TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 appearance - Magdeburg and Aalborg. Barça will play in their 12th final tournament, Kiel their ninth.

2 teams from the 2023 edition of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 are back in Cologne - Magdeburg and Barça, who clashed in a thrilling 2023 semi-final, won by Magdeburg after overtime.

2 – Aalborg is only the second-ever Danish team to make it to Cologne and the first to make a second appearance after AG Copenhagen in 2012.

2 former final pairings are possible in the 2024 semi-finals: Barça vs Aalborg (2021) and Barça vs Kiel (2000, 2010, 2020).

2 Barça players - Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Aitor Ariño - remain in the race to become the first players to win the EHF Champions League for the fifth time in Cologne, after raising the trophy in 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2022, all with Barça.

20240501 Scm Kielce 013

3 former IHF World Handball Players of the Year are still part of the competition: Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018), Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021).

3 head coaches of the four semi-finalists have won the EHF Champions League as coaches and players, and each with the same respective club: Carlos Ortega (six times as a player, once as coach of Barça), Filip Jicha (twice as a player, once as coach of THW Kiel), Bennet Wiegert (once as an SC Magdeburg player and once as their coach).

3 former EHF Champions League top scorers are still part of the competition: Aleix Gómez (Barça/2021/22), Niclas Ekberg (Kiel (2019/20) and Mikkel Hansen (Paris/2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg).

3 years in a row, Kielce's last match of the season did not end after 60 minutes: in 2022, they lost the final against Barça after a penalty shootout, in 2023, they lost the final against Magdeburg after overtime, in 2024, they lost the second leg of the quarter-final after a penalty shootout.

3 former or current EHF Champions League winners, with 16 trophies between them, have made it to Cologne: Barcelona (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg (two).

4 – all four participants of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 have been EHF Champions League finalists. Aalborg is the only team which is yet to win the trophy.

4 – all four head coaches have been part of previous EHF FINAL4 events; Stefan Madsen in 2021 with Aalborg, Carlos Ortega in 2022 and 2023 with Barça, Filip Jicha in 2020 and 2022 with Kiel, and Bennet Wiegert in 2023 with Magdeburg.

6 – Magdeburg are only the sixth defending champions since 2010 to qualify for the next edition of the EHF FINAL4: 2012 champions Kiel returned in 2013; 2017 champions RK Vardar were back in 2018; and Barça returned in 2022 and 2023 after winning in 2021 and 2022.

6 countries are represented by the previous 30 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).

6 different German teams have been part of EHF FINAL4 tournaments and four of them have won the trophy: Kiel (2010, 2012, 2020), Hamburg (2013), Flensburg (2014) and Magdeburg (2023). Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin have also made it to Cologne.

7 – for the seventh time since 2010, more than one team from the same nation has qualified for the EHF FINAL4. In 2010, it was two Spanish teams; in 2011, two Spanish and two German teams; in 2012, 2013, 2014 and now in 2024 it was two German teams. The record was three French teams in 2018. In the last four editions, four teams from four different nations qualified. Three times (2011, 2014 and 2018) teams from the same countries faced each other in the finals.

8 matches since the start of the group phase ended by a margin of 10 or more goals, one of them in the quarter-finals (Kiel vs Montpellier 31:21).

9 goals, achieved by Kiel against Montpellier was the second biggest deficit turned around in a quarter-final since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4. The biggest was 11 goals by Füchse Berlin against Leon in 2012. Kiel won the second leg 31:21 after losing the first 39:30.

9 goals was the biggest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals (Barça vs PSG 62:53).

9 matches since the start of the group phase ended in draws: eight in the group phase, one in the play-offs, zero in the quarter-finals.

10 goals were scored by Elohim Prandi in the second leg of PSG vs Barça – the highest number by a single player in a single quarter-final match this year.

10 goals was the biggest margin in a single quarter-final match (Kiel vs Montpellier/31:21) ahead of nine goals in the reverse fixture at Montpellier (39:30) and eight goals in the PSG vs Barça match (22:30).

10 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) FC Barcelona have won the EHF Champions League, making them the record winners. In addition, they won the Champions Cup (the forerunner competition to the EHF Champions League) once.

10 different Spanish coaches have steered their teams to an overall 19 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (five), Talant Dujshebaev (four), Xavi Pascual (three), Carlos Ortega, Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (one each). Dujshebaev (Kielce in 2016), Parrondo (Vardar in 2019) and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams. The only Spanish coach at the EHF FINAL4 2024 is Carlos Ortega.

11 times in the 128 matches since the start of the group phase, 70 or more goals were scored.

12 consecutive victories was the longest winning streak of this season, taken by defending champions Magdeburg in the group phase.

15 goals was the biggest margin in a single match of all 128 fixtures since the start of the season, when Aalborg beat Eurofarm Pelister 38:23, ahead of Veszprém’s 40:26 win at Porto (both in the group phase).

16 times have Spanish teams won the EHF Champions League: Barça (10); Ciudad Real (three); Santander, Irun and Portland (one each).

16 - the number of matches played by Gonzalo Perez de Vargas at EHF FINAL4 events so far, making him the record appearance maker of those on court this season. The overall record is held by Aron Pálmarsson with 19 matches.

16 goals were scored by Kiel’s left back Eric Johansson to be the top scorer of the quarter-finals, ahead of his teammate Nikola Bilyk and Barça's Dika Mem with 14 goals each. Mads Hoxer (Aalborg), Lucas Pellas (Montpellier) and Felix Claar (Magdeburg) scored 13 each.

KLAHN 02.05.24 830099

30 seasons, Patrice Canayer was coach of Montpellier HB, winning the trophy in 2003 and 2018. The 21:31 defeat at Kiel was his last international match in this position.

40 goals is the lowest total score in the 128 matches of the 2023/24 season so far, when Porto beat Montpellier 22:18, ahead of 43 goals in the match Eurofarm Pelister vs Kiel (20:23), both in the group phase.

44 of the 128 matches of this season were attended by 5,000 or more fans, five of them in the quarter-finals.

61 - the number of times 60 or more goals were scored in the 128 matches of this season, four of them in the quarter-finals.

69 goals in the match Montpellier vs Kiel (39:30) was the highest total score in a single quarter-final match.

74 of the 128 matches of the season were won by the home team (including seven of eight in the quarter-finals); 45 times the away team was victorious.

78 goals is the overall highest score of the season so far, when Veszprém beat Porto 44:34, ahead of 77 goals in the match between Barça vs Veszprém (36:41), both in the group phase.

112 goals were scored by Kamil Syprzak (PSG), making him the top scorer after the quarter-finals. The Polish line player tops the ranking ahead of Emil Madsen (GOG/98) and Dika Mem (Barça), the best scorer still in competition with 96 goals.

281 - the number of EHF Champions League matches played by Nikola Karabatic, the 31:32 defeat with PSG against Barça was his last. Since November 2022, the three-time EHF Champions League winner holds the record for the most appearances in the competition.

296 victories in 384 EHF Champions League matches (with 23 draws and 65 defeats) for Barça so far puts them atop the all-time EHF Champions League table.

465 goals were scored in the quarter-finals, an average of 58.12 goals per match.

7,563 goals have been scored since the start of the group phase, including 6,610 goals in the 112 group matches and 488 goals in the eight play-off matches, an average of 59.09 goals per match.

8,513 fans in the Wunderino-Arena in Kiel for the match against Montpellier was the highest quarter-final attendance, ahead of 6,600 fans at Magdeburg for the match against Kielce, and 5,500 each in Aalborg and Barcelona.

15,200 fans at the play-off match between Zagreb vs Montpellier is currently the highest attendance in the 2023/24 season, but will be topped four times at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

Top statistics of the 2023/2024 season:

Highest-scoring matches
78 goals: Veszprém vs Porto (44:34/group phase)
77 goals: Barça vs Veszprém (36:41/GP)
74 goals: GOG vs Celje (38:36/GP)
69 goals: Montpellier vs Kiel (39:30, quarter-finals)

Lowest-scoring matches:
40 goals: Plock vs Montpellier (22:18/GP)
43 goals: Eurofarm Pelister vs Kiel (20:23/GP)
44 goals: Zagreb vs Kiel (22:22/GP)

Biggest winning margins:
15 goals: Aalborg vs Eurofarm Pelister (38:23/GP)
14 goals: Porto vs Veszprém (40:26/GP)
13 goals: Kolstad vs Szeged (37:24/GP)
10 goals: Kiel vs Montpellier (31:21/QF)

Top scorers:
112 goals: Kamil Syprzak (PSG)
98 goals: Emil Madsen (GOG)
96 goals: Dika Mem (Barça)
93 goals: Aaron Mensing (GOG)
88 goals: Mario Sostaric (Szeged)

Top scorer still in competition:
96 goals: Dika Mem (Barça)
85 goal: Ómar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg)
83 goals: Niclas Ekberg (Kiel)
82 goals: Mads Hoxer (Aalborg)
77 goals: Felix Claar (Magdeburg)

Highest attendances:
15,200: Zagreb vs Montpellier (play-offs)
12,260: Zagreb vs. PSG (GP)
9,021: Kiel vs Zagreb (GP)
8,900: Kolstad vs PSG (GP)
8,513: Kiel vs Montpellier (QF)

2024 05 02 Fcbhandbolvspsg 26

Photos © Fotograf René Schütze, Marc Graupera, Sascha Klahn/saschaklahn.com, E R P O P R E S S Presse & Sportfotografie Eroll Popova

 

