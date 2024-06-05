20240605

In Cologne, every minute is covered

05 June 2024

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne’s LANXESS arena on 8 and 9 June will be the undisputable peak of the European club handball season.

Since its inaugural edition in 2010, the event has been setting benchmark standards on and off the court and 2024 will be no exception.

A state-of-the-art TV production with 23 cameras used for the live feed including four super slow motion cameras, one high speed camera and two cinematographic cameras guarantees that everything on and around the court is covered and brings the fans at home closer than ever before to the event.

EHF Marketing is operating as the Host Broadcaster of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024. The production is led by Miguel Mateo, Director Content and Media Operation at EHF Marketing, supported by TV Skyline as technical provider and the experienced director Henrik Saabye.

A total of 35 official broadcasters will be picking up the signal and deliver the event to more than 80 territories. Several of them will also be present on site to enhance their coverage for the respective national audience.

Worldwide coverage of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is guaranteed through EHFTV.

Vertical production and content creation

In addition to the TV broadcast, two vertical productions will take place over the weekend. All four matches will be produced in 9:16 by three cameras to further develop the event as a media product for different platforms and audiences.

For the EHF Champions League channels on Instagram and YouTube vertical live shows, which are streamed before and after the matches, are produced, aiming to bring all the event’s emotions to the followers.

Furthermore, a group of talented content creators has been creating during the season hundreds of minutes of footage which has now been used not only as part additional broadcast elements but also for promotion and entertainment purposes.

In Cologne, seven content creators will capture everything that is happening around the event from Thursday onwards, directly from the teams’ arrival all the way to the celebrations after the final, covering also the fans’ emotions and the partners’ and sponsors’ activations around the event.

EHF Champions League

How to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024

Complete guide on how to stay updated with everything that's happening at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024.

yesterday
010524Aalborg Telecom Hansen 112
20240605 CLM F4 SF Preview JE
