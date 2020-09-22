Goals, victories, trophies: milestones of the season

The 2020/21 campaign, which threw off last week, is the first EHF Champions League season where two trophies will be handed over.

But the 28th season of Europe’s main club handball competition includes many more potential milestones, including the 200,000-goal mark.

Here is an overview of best marks and records that could be set in the 2020/21 season.

Who will score the 200,000th goal?

Goal No. 2,182 of the current season will be the 200,000th in the history of the EHF Champions League Men.

After the 384 goals from the opening round last week, only 1,798 more are needed and the 200,000-goal milestone could likely be hit in round 5 or 6.

Milestones at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 28/29 December

goal No. 187 will be the 2,500th goal at EHF FINAL4 tournaments (since 2010)

if Niklas Ekberg (THW Kiel/currently on 70 goals) will score at least six goals, he becomes the top scorer of the 2019/20 season; otherwise the honour remains most likely with the current leader, Hugo Descat (Montpellier HB, 75 goals)

Barça are playing their record 16 th EHF Champions League semi-final

EHF Champions League semi-final it will be Barça’s eighth appearance at an EHF FINAL4 - a record; Kiel play for the seventh time, Veszprém sixth, PSG fourth

Aron Palmarsson (Barça), who can become the first player to appear at nine EHF FINAL4 events, needs to score once to reach 50 career EHF FINAL4 goals

if Veszprém or PSG win the title on 29 December, they would be the eighth different club to raise the trophy in 11 EHF FINAL4 events

a Veszprém triumph would make David Davis the 10th Spanish head coach to win the trophy

Nikola Karabatic can become the first player to win the title with four different clubs; his PSG teammate Viran Morros is also on three titles but won them with ‘just’ two different clubs

Barça set to break numerous barriers

Starting their 2020/21 campaign with a 30:25 win against Motor, Barça are now 16 wins short of their 250th victory in the EHF Champions League. To put that into perspective: no other team has even passed the 200-win mark yet!

Also, Barça currently are 358 goals shy of their 10,000-goal milestone in the EHF Champions League, a feat not yet achieved by another team. They lead runners-up THW Kiel by 799 goals in the all-time stats.

Barça can become - and might have two chances to do so - the 15th Spanish team to win the EHF Champions League since its inauguration in 1993/94. If they win both titles (2019/20 and 2020/21), Barça would become the first 10-time EHF Champions League winners.

On 10 February 2021, Raul Entrerrios will celebrate his 40th birthday as the second player still on court in the competition, after HBC Nantes’ Kiril Lazarov.

Some more milestones for other clubs

Telekom Veszprém HC:

Having beaten Nantes (28:24) in their season-opener, Veszprém can earn their 200th win in the competition if they beat HC PPD Zagreb on Thursday. Only Barça have passed the 200-win mark before.

Also, Veszprém’s eighth group match is their 300th game in the EHF Champions League match, and they could reach their 10th semi-final this season.

THW Kiel:

The German record champions 10th group match will be their 300th Champions League game. Also, Kiel are just six victories short of their 200th win in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain Handball:

PSG are 12 wins shy of their 100th EHF Champions League victory, and 146 goals short of their 4,000th goal.

HC Vardar 1961:

Vardar’s next win will be the 75th in the competition for the two-time champions.

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko:

Celje’s sixth group match is their 250th EHF Champions League match. The Slovenian champions aim for the 10th quarter-final in their 26th season.

HC PPD Zagreb:

In their 27th season in the competition, Zagreb will hit the 300-match mark in their final game of the group phase. They need four more wins for their 125th victory, and 45 more goals to get to 7,500.

However, they conceded their 7,500th goal last week, when Sander Sagosen scored the 6:2 for Kiel.

FC Porto:

FC Porto are getting close to their 1,000th goal in the competition as they need only 35 more goals. The milestone could already be hit against HC Meshkov Brest on Wednesday.

MOL-Pick Szeged:

Szeged’s third win of the season will be their 100th EHF Champions League victory. And their Swedish left wing Jonas Källman plays his 17th EHF Champions League season, aiming for his fourth trophy.

Elverum Handball:

Their ninth goal against Lomza Vive Kielce in Round 3 on 1 October will be Elverum’s 1,500th EHF Champions League goal.

Also, new arrival Luc Abalo is playing his 10th Champions League season, with his fifth club.

HBC Nantes:

The oldest player and all-time top scorer is on his farewell tour: Macedonian back Kiril Lazarov is in his 20th and last EHF Champions League season, more than any other player.

Aalborg Håndbold:

The penultimate group match is Aalborg’s 75th game in the competition’s history. Also, Aalborg are 272 goals shy of their 2,000th EHF Champions League goal.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt:

Flensburg aim for their fifth EHF Champions League semi-final.

HC Motor:

Motor’s 10th group match will be their 100th EHF Champions League match.