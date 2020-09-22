Information on the match FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball

The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone a match in the DELO EHF Champions League, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball, which was scheduled to be played at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 26 September in Érd.

The team of FTC currently has a large number of positive tested players and as a consequence of this the complete team is now in quarantine in Hungary and must carry out two tests during the week.

The EHF evaluated the situation and decided that the match is called off and postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the two clubs concerned will coordinate a possible new playing date as soon as possible.