GOG and Barça join Veszprém in Cologne in EHF Youth Club Trophy

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 3, SEMI-FINALS

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 33:31 (15:13)

On Thursday, the MBS Arena in Potsdam was treated to two thrilling semi-finals, both of which were decided by two-goal margins. Hosts Füchse Berlin gave themselves breathing room by opening up four-goal leads at 15:11, but two goals to end the half from the Swedish visitors reduced the deficit.

A 28:23 lead for the home side looked to be enough by the 45th minute, only for Sävehof to rally, and level the scores at 29:29. However, three goals in the last five minutes for Leo Nowak eventually got the Foxes over the line. Those were three of an incredible 17 for Nowak, as Oliver Lagerkvist struck seven times for Sävehof.

GOG (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 38:36 (17:18)

In the second semi-final, GOG came from a goal down at the break to get the better of SC Magdeburg. In a topsy-turvy first half, the German outfit went 3:0 up, only for the Danish youngsters to create a three-goal lead of their own midway through the half. A 4:2 run to finish the first 30 minutes was enough for Magdeburg to hold the narrowest of leads at half-time.

Magdeburg looked to be on course for the final when they led 27:22 after 40 minutes, but GOG came roaring back once more, retaking the lead at 31:30, and this time it was their turn to end a half with a 4:2 run, enabling the victory. Emil Darling Sørensen scored nine for GOG, as Malte Elze found the net seven times for Magdeburg.