Györ edge Ludwigsburg in dramatic quarter-final opener
Hungarian powerhouse Györi Audi ETO KC returned to the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 after almost two months and clinched a dramatic last-second 25:24 win against HB Ludwigsburg in the first leg of the quarter-finals.
As winners of Group B, Györ had a direct quarter-final ticket and had to wait for their opponent to go through the play-offs, which turned out to be their well known rivals from the last season's final. In an exciting match where it could have gone either way, Györ took the win thanks to a last-second penalty goal from Kristina Jörgensen.
My team performed very good. Unfortunately, we committed way too many turnovers against a world-class team. We know that we have a very small chance in Györ, but we will try everything in the second leg.
It was a hard game in Ludwigsburg. We started very well in attack, but we had problems defending in the first half. Both goalkeepers were very good. We'll meet next for the second half in Györ