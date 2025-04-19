Györ edge Ludwigsburg in dramatic quarter-final opener

Györ's first-leg magic

Some teams just know how to win the first leg of a quarter-final. Györ showed that once again, staying unbeaten in the opening away match of the EHF Champions League Women quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive time, excluding the cancelled 2019/20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only time they didn't win the first leg in that span was back in the 2016/17 season when they lost 31:32 to Metz, but even then, they bounced back in the return leg and qualified for the EHF FIANL4 Women.

Facing Ludwigsburg again, the same opponent for the last season's final, Györ once again proved they know exactly how to handle pressure. The German side gave their best to finally break the Hungarian side and kept the game tight, but just like in Budapest 2024 and both group phase matches this season, Györ came on top, in what turned out to be a tense, low-scoring battle.

Goalkeeper Sandra Toft once again proved why she is among the best in her position. The shot-stopper added another 15 saves to her tally, finishing the match at 40.54 per cent save efficiency and delivered crucial stops in the final moments of the game, allowing Györ to make a comeback and ultimately grab the narrow lead ahead of the duel in Hungary.