The play-offs delivered six confrontations full of suspense and high-quality handball, and you can expect more of that when the Machineseeker EHF Champions League restarts on Wednesday night.

The four teams which qualified directly for the quarter-finals — Barça, One Veszprém HC, Sporting CP and Aalborg Håndbold — will all play away, aiming to keep their chances alive ahead of the home leg next week.

Sporting will travel to Nantes and will try to keep their momentum going, while titleholders will play in Szeged, a team full of confidence after qualifying against Paris in the play-offs. The two other contests — between Berlin and Aalborg on one side, and Magdeburg and Veszprém on the other — look as undecided, and are promising a thrilling second leg.