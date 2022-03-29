GOG fly back from Irun with two-goal advantage

Between one of the best defences in the group phase, and one of the best offences, the clash was going to be an interesting one. And given the small amount of goals scored, defences definitely prevailed in Spain tonight.

Never were the two sides separated by more than three goals, but never did the visitors lose the lead. Everything remains to be decided, as GOG will start the second game with a two-goal advantage.

LAST 16

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs GOG (DEN) 28:30 (12:13)

despite GOG featuring among the best attacking teams in the group phase, Irun managed to only concede just 13 goals in the first half

Viktor Hallgrimsson, GOG’s goalkeeper, was the main man of the first half, with 12 saves at a 54% efficiency rate

the offences found their rhythm in the second half, with Jerry Tollbring and Oscar Bergendahl piling up goals for GOG

Irun made the score even with two minutes remaining, but the visitors negotiated the critical moments better to score two important goals in the last minute

the two sides will meet again on Tuesday in Denmark

Viktor Hallgrimsson, the X factor

The young Icelandic goalkeeper might be less experienced than his teammate Torbjorn Bergerud, but tonight, he still delivered a stunning performance. Stopping 12 shots in the first half, he helped his team make the better start. He added nine more saves to his record after the break, proving to be decisive in the last minutes for the visitors.