Costa brothers secure Sporting’s draw

In the EHF European League qualification, Benfica had already eliminated Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Now their local rivals Sporting were an extremely high hurdle for another German club, defending champions SC Magdeburg, which had finished the almost perfect group phase with 19 from 20 possible points. After Magdeburg’s Bundesliga home defeat against Kiel, the team of head coach Bennet Wiegert were extremely shaken on Tuesday night, and were lucky to escape with a draw, as Sporting missed their last shot. Therefore, they are both still on equal terms to decide which team will face the winners of the duel Nantes vs Füchse in the quarter-finals.