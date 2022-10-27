Veszprém stay unbeaten, but lose point against Magdeburg

GROUP A

Telekom Veszprem HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 35:35 (16:16)

the German side showed no signs of fatigue, despite coming off a four-game salvo last week, when they won the Super Globe. They mounted an exceptional comeback, after being three goals down in the 51st minute, 28:25

Veszprém missed the chance to secure their best start since the 2014/15 season, with five wins in a row, after left wing Lukas Mertens, who scored seven goals, tied the game with 27 seconds left on the clock

Magdeburg were kept afloat by the superb Icelandic pair of Omar Ingi Magnusson and Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson, who combined for 15 goals

Despite conceding 35 goals in this match, Magdeburg still have the best defense in the competition, conceding at an average of 28.8 goals per match

Veszprém are still the only unbeaten side in Group A and in first place in the standings, with nine points. Magdeburg are third, only two points behind

Two powerhouses share spoils after a high-octane match

German champions SC Magdeburg again proved they are one of the best teams in Europe this season, after an excellent performance in which they were well-rounded on both sides of the ball. It meant they clinched one point in one of the toughest arenas in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

It was the first point won by Magdeburg in Veszprém after three consecutive losses on the Hungarian team's court and one that confirms their credentials, with some excellent attacking play from Gisli Kristijanson and Omar Ingi Magnusson.

Over at Veszprém, they will be fuming that they could not muster more. Magdeburg's goalkeeper Nikola Portner had a very good day, frustrating the Hungarian side with 17 saves, that translated to a 32.6% saving efficiency. This game also came close to beating Magdeburg's record for goals scored by both teams in a single match, 72, set against Wisla Plock in November 2002.