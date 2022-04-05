GOG’s second win confirms quarter-final spot
It was all GOG’s game in the second leg of the Last 16 phase and they have managed to remain undefeated on home ground. Just like in the first match, GOG was in the lead from the beginning until the end of the match. This time, the Danish team performance was more dominant. Bidasoa Irun couldn’t keep up with the imposed pace and as a result they are saying goodbye to the EHF European League Men.
LAST 16, LEG 2
GOG (DEN) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 33:31 (20:12)
First leg: 30:28. GOG won 63:59 on aggregate
- GOG was dominant from the start, not letting Irun to come close, and with Viktor Hallgrímsson on nearly 50 per cent efficiency and Jerry Tollbring scoring seven already by half time, the quarter-final spot was confirmed early in the match
- the home team biggest advantage was eight goals (20:12)
- Irun performed better in the second half, backed up by goalkeeper Xoan Manuel Ledo Menéndez, closed the gap to two four minutes before the final buzzer
- Kauldi Odriozola Yeregui with ten goals was the best scorer on Irun’s side
- GOG’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Nexe, after beating Pelister 22:21
Tollbring’s magic
It’s safe to say that Jerry Tollbring was one of the instrumental players for GOG in both wins of the Last 16 phase. At the away match in Spain, Tollbring netted 11 times, helping his team fly back home with a two-goal lead. His left wing skills were shown in the re-match too as he passed the opponent's defence successfully, especially in the first 30 minutes. Tollbring finished the night with nine goals, celebrating the quarter-final spot afterwards.