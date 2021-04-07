Gomes: “We have the best team in the world when we give everything”

“Magnus knows how to deal with me”

Playing in FC Porto over the last four years and with Magnus Andersson for three of them has been decisive for this athlete’s growth as André states: “I think that all the coaches I had so far have been important because they were at different stages of my development.

“Magnus has a lot of game vision, experience and knows how to deal with me. He always makes me comfortable on the court.”

With this player, there is only room for good vibes. “I avoid thinking about the negative aspects, so I do not disturb my mind.”

The 22-year-old hit impressive heights at EHF EURO 2020 and the 2021 World Championship but the most recent highlight in the national team was earning the ticket to Tokyo with 15 goals in the three Olympic qualifying games. Even in difficult games, his mindset is always the key.

That mindset will be put to the test again as FC Porto play the second leg of the EHF Champions League play-off against Aalborg on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST.

After winning by three at home in the first leg, Porto’s advantage is narrow. In Gomes’ opinion, the main power of the Danish team is clearly their counter attack.

“We have the best team in the world when we give everything on the court. If we do everything we have been working on, the results will come naturally. The likelihood of a good outcome is huge,” Gomes confidently concludes.