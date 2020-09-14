Gorenje extends sponsorship of EHF Champions League Men

EHF Champions League Men partners Gorenje have committed their future to European top-flight handball by signing a two-year sponsorship extension.

Gorenje, who are part of Hisense Group, are no strangers to handball’s premium club competition having begun their sponsorship in 2017. In accordance with the new deal – agreed through EHF Marketing GmbH and its exclusive media and marketing partners Infront and DAZN – the Slovenian company will continue to be an official partner of the EHF Champions League Men up to and including the 2021/22 season.

The continuation of the partnership ensures that Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer will have presence inside arenas within Gorenje’s regional markets plus inclusion in all marketing activities and communications.

The extended deal further cements Gorenje’s interest in sports sponsorship. Not only were Gorenje official sponsors of the Men’s EHF EURO 2018 and 2020 but they are also the general sponsor of Slovenian handball club Gorenje Velenje and the Slovenian Handball Federation. For more than 25 years they have also been the general sponsor of the Slovenian Nordic ski team.

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “In recent seasons Gorenje have proven to have a strong and successful tradition when it comes to supporting top class handball and therefore we are thrilled to have them as partners for a further two years.

“For us to have Gorenje on board ahead of the throw-off of the new era for handball further emphasises the status of the EHF Champions League Men as the premier club handball competition in Europe.”

Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Hisense Gorenje Europe Marketing Director, said: “We are thrilled about extending the partnership with the EHF Marketing. Handball is currently one of the fastest growing sports not only in Europe but also globally.

“Handball is gaining viewers and fans daily, which we hope to approach and to attract. I believe Gorenje’s life-simplifying products will save them plenty of energy and time in the household, which they can spend for other activities like watching games.”

Antonio Dominguez, Infront Senior Director Handball, said: “Gorenje has been a supporter of European handball for several years and successfully used the EHF Champions League and Men's EHF EURO 2018 and 2020 as platforms to engage fans and drive sales. This extension of its position as a key partner of the EHF Champions League continues a collaboration which sees both sides mutually benefit.”

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: “With the Champions League underway, in Gorenje top-flight European handball has a long-term and supportive partner for a further two years.”