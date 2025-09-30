Early on his career, Gottfridsson says he was influenced by Estonian right back Kaupo Palmar, describing him as “my biggest hero”.
“I not only went to his matches, but also to every training session in our hall,” Gottfridsson adds.
After Palmar, key inspirations were the ‘Bengan Boys’, Sweden’s golden generation, including playmakers Magnus Andersson and Stefan Lövgren.
“When I was 15, I saw Oscar Carlen in Ystad for the first time, and I was so impressed by how he trained. Not only was he talented, but he also trained harder than anyone else. He was absolutely world class and a role model for me, both in terms of his playing style and his enthusiasm for training.” Gottfridsson says.
That work ethic was important for Gottfridsson as he developed as a young player.
“I was also talented, but even as a young player I didn't take that talent for granted. For me, it was always most important to improve my understanding of the game and to work hard to read the game even better,” he explains.