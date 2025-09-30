Swede Jim Gottfridsson shot to the top of handball very early in his career, winning the EHF Champions League at the age of just 21 with SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Over a decade later, Gottfridsson is still at the pinnacle of the sport, taking the EHF European League trophies in the past two seasons with Flensburg.

Gottfridsson has just moved to only his fourth club, joining OTP Bank – PICK Szeged at the start of the season, a club coached by Swedish national team coach Michael Apelgren.

But he started out at home in Ystad, and says: “When you live in Ystad, you are born with a handball in your hand. My whole family played handball, and I always went to the hall with my brother, even before I could walk. So even as a baby, I was always there, crawling around the arena. I then went to the handball school in Ystad — and all my idols played in this club, in this hall. So handball has always been my life.”