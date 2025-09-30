Gottfridsson’s game: "Handball is like chess"

30 September 2025, 11:00

Jim Gottfridsson is one of the most successful handball players out there, with wins at the EHF EURO and EHF Champions League as well as two EHF EURO MVP awards among his achievements — with his game understanding critical throughout his career. Meet the Swedish star of OTP Group - PICK Szeged in the latest edition of "Handball Through My Eyes".

Swede Jim Gottfridsson shot to the top of handball very early in his career, winning the EHF Champions League at the age of just 21 with SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Over a decade later, Gottfridsson is still at the pinnacle of the sport, taking the EHF European League trophies in the past two seasons with Flensburg.

Gottfridsson has just moved to only his fourth club, joining OTP Bank – PICK Szeged at the start of the season, a club coached by Swedish national team coach Michael Apelgren.

But he started out at home in Ystad, and says: “When you live in Ystad, you are born with a handball in your hand. My whole family played handball, and I always went to the hall with my brother, even before I could walk. So even as a baby, I was always there, crawling around the arena. I then went to the handball school in Ystad — and all my idols played in this club, in this hall. So handball has always been my life.”

Early on his career, Gottfridsson says he was influenced by Estonian right back Kaupo Palmar, describing him as “my biggest hero”.

“I not only went to his matches, but also to every training session in our hall,” Gottfridsson adds.

After Palmar, key inspirations were the ‘Bengan Boys’, Sweden’s golden generation, including playmakers Magnus Andersson and Stefan Lövgren.

“When I was 15, I saw Oscar Carlen in Ystad for the first time, and I was so impressed by how he trained. Not only was he talented, but he also trained harder than anyone else. He was absolutely world class and a role model for me, both in terms of his playing style and his enthusiasm for training.” Gottfridsson says.

That work ethic was important for Gottfridsson as he developed as a young player.

“I was also talented, but even as a young player I didn't take that talent for granted. For me, it was always most important to improve my understanding of the game and to work hard to read the game even better,” he explains.

“I never had the hardest shot, and I was certainly never the fastest player, but I think I understood very early what handball is all about. Controlling the game was always my strength, which is why I never played in any position other than centre back, where the decisions are taken.

“I just enjoy directing the game. I don't need to score five goals, but when the right wing scores five goals because I set him up, that's always much better for me, then I'm satisfied.”

Gottfridsson’s formative years as a youth player were spent under the guidance of his father, followed by Ystad youth coaches Johan Österberg and Stefan Märtensson. When he joined the IFK Ystad senior team, Robert Andersson became a mentor and helped him step up to Ystads IF. At the same time, Gottfridsson was playing for Sweden’s youth teams.

In 2013 he was set to go to the 2013 IHF Men's Junior World Championship — but also had signed for Flensburg, alongside fellow Swede Hampus Wanne.

“The coach was Ljubomir Vranjes, and he told me: ‘You can go to the U21 World Championship, but then you'll be at a disadvantage in Flensburg’,” reveals Gottfridsson. “I didn't understand it at first, but now I know how right he was to complete the entire preparation there, even if it meant I wasn't there when Sweden became under 21 world champions.”

Although from a club perspective missing the World Championship paid off, Gottfridsson says becoming the Champions League champions so early in his career was “a bit too early”.

“I was 21 years old and didn't understand what was happening, and couldn't appreciate it at first. I didn't realise how big it actually was. I've always been a handball fanatic, I've loved handball since I was a child, and my biggest goal has always been to win something with the national team. But Champions League winner and German champion? It was only later that I realised what winning these titles meant,” he admits.

Gottfridsson had not planned to stay in Flensburg as long as he did, but one reason was that he became the centre of the club’s playing style, notably when Maik Machulla joined as head coach.

“Together, we developed and redesigned the game system, with great success. When we became German champions in 2018, everyone said this was the best season in the club's history,” Gottfridsson says.

“My role in the club and in the national team has grown over the years, and my understanding of the game has improved,” he continues.

“I have also become calmer and more relaxed on the court. I don't let myself get stressed, even in difficult situations. You always have to keep track of the game and think ahead to the next step — handball is like chess in that respect. And it doesn't matter whether I assist in a goal or the goal comes later.”

He suggests that perhaps handball should make more of assists, for example by mentioning players who provide assists in statistics more often.

As Gottfridsson moves to Szeged, his thoughts are turning to the development of handball and his own future. He wants to help the Hungarian club make it to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, adding: “For me, it's obviously a huge advantage that we have Michael Apelgren as our coach, who I know very well from the national team. I've learned a lot from him; he's a world-class coach.”

He says the trio of playmakers — himself, Janus Smarason and Lazar Kukic — will be key to Szeged’s success.

“Let's see where the journey takes us,” Gottfridsson says.

On the sport more generally, the Swede acknowledges that handball has changed since he began his career, notably how the pace of play has increased.

“Looking at the current developments of modern handball with many breakthroughs, I am curious to see how the players will physically keep up without injuries. I have played in the Bundesliga, Champions League and national team for the last 12 years, and that was already tough with my style of play,” he says.

“In addition, the teams will find solutions to improve their defence in this regard. Let's see how this develops.”

