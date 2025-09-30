Groups set for European Wheelchair Handball Championship

Groups set for European Wheelchair Handball Championship

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
30 September 2025, 11:10

The stage is set for the biggest EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship to date. The nine teams competing in Vilnius on 26-30 November 2025 learnt their opponents for the group phase during a draw ceremony at the European Handball House in Vienna on Tuesday.

Prior to the draw, eight of the nine teams had been seeded into two pots, based on their ranking. Those teams were drawn into the two groups for the tournament. Hosts Lithuania were kept apart and had the right the choose the group they preferred to join — and they opted for group A.

Draw for the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025:

Group A:

  • Norway
  • Netherlands
  • Hungary
  • Croatia
  • Lithuania

Group B:

  • Portugal
  • France
  • Spain
  • Romania

The tournament winners and runners-up both qualify for the 2026 Wheelchair Handball World Championship.

Previously a six-a-side tournament, the European Championship has now been aligned with the World Championship as a four-a-side, allowing more teams to take part than in previous editions.

The first four-a-side World Championship took place in Egypt in 2024 and was won by the host nation, two years on from the combined European and World Championship in 2022, hosted and won by Portugal.

The EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 in Lithuania takes place on 26-30 November at the NBA Basketball School Arena in Vilnius.

 

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20250730 45
Previous Article Gottfridsson’s game: "Handball is like chess"

Latest news

More News