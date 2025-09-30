Prior to the draw, eight of the nine teams had been seeded into two pots, based on their ranking. Those teams were drawn into the two groups for the tournament. Hosts Lithuania were kept apart and had the right the choose the group they preferred to join — and they opted for group A.

Draw for the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025:

Group A:

Norway

Netherlands

Hungary

Croatia

Lithuania

Group B:

Portugal

France

Spain

Romania

The tournament winners and runners-up both qualify for the 2026 Wheelchair Handball World Championship.

Previously a six-a-side tournament, the European Championship has now been aligned with the World Championship as a four-a-side, allowing more teams to take part than in previous editions.

The first four-a-side World Championship took place in Egypt in 2024 and was won by the host nation, two years on from the combined European and World Championship in 2022, hosted and won by Portugal.

The EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 in Lithuania takes place on 26-30 November at the NBA Basketball School Arena in Vilnius.

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff