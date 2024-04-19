20240419

Gran Canaria and Elche to meet in Spanish derby

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
19 April 2024, 11:00

Only four teams stay in contention for the EHF European Cup Women, and both first-leg matches of the semi-finals will be played on the same day, Sunday 21 April.

One of these encounters will be a national derby, as the Spanish side Rocasa Gran Canaria will host their domestic rivals ATTICGO Bm Elche in Telde.

  • in the quarter-final, Gran Canaria faced another Spanish team, KH-7 BM. Granollers, and after losing the first leg 30:20, they made a fantastic comeback, taking a 32:20 victory
  • with a tally of 51 goals, Elche's left back Danila So Delgado Pinto is joint top scorer of the competition alongside Ana Marija Kolarovska, whose team HC Gjorce Petrov-WHC Skopje is out of contention
  • it was Elche who eliminated Skopje in the quarter-final, winning 73:39 on aggregate
  • in the second semi-final match on Sunday, MKS IUVENTA Michalovce will face Sport Lisboa e Benfica at home in Slovakia
  • Michalovce defeated Cabooter HandbaL Venlo from Netherlands in the quarter-final, while Sport Lisboa e Benfica proved too strong for their Turkish rivals Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor

Four teams full of ambitions

In the past decade, Gran Canaria won the third-tier European club competition three times: the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2019 and the European Cup in 2022. The timeline suggests that their next success should come in in 2025, but the Spanish team are determined to add another title to their collection already this year.

In turn, both Elche and Michalovce reached the European Cup semi-final last season, but lost at that stage, so they hope to make a step forward. And Benfica have never played in the semi-final of a European competition before, but they are eager to continue writing history.

Photo © HC Gjorce Petrov-WHC Skopje 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240418Euroauslosung00141
Previous Article Preliminary round set for Women’s EHF EURO 2024
240418Euroauslosung00048
Next Article Marketing efforts on track as countdown to Women's EHF EURO 2024 begins

Latest news

More News