Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 25:30 (13:16)

Fraikin BM. Granollers win 62:59 on aggregate

The prospects were quite bleak for Granollers, as they needed a win to turn the doubleheader on its head, and their credentials in away matches were shaky at best, winning only one out of five games. But, the game quickly turned to a head-to-head battle between two young guns which shined at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, Skanderborg-Aarhus’ centre back, Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen and Granollers’ Jan Gurri Aregay. Arnoldsen scored six times, while Gurri Aregay countered with eight goals. Granollers right from the start continued their momentum from the first leg, where they had ended the match with a 5:0 run to narrow the first leg lead to just two goals. Granollers gradually built up a five goal lead in the match and a three goal lead on aggregate. The hosts, however, staged a comeback to cut the gap to two goals (tied on aggregate) with three minutes to go and the match seemed to be headed to penalties. But, Granollers went on a 3:0 run to end the game, finishing on a high and delivering a masterstroke of a comeback to set up a crunch tie against Flensburg in the quarter-finals.