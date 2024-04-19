20240419

Floriane André: “We want to live those emotions again”

19 April 2024, 13:00

Floriane André is one of the few Neptunes Nantes players who were part of the French side that won the inaugural EHF Finals Women three years ago. Now back at the final tournament of the EHF European League Women on 11/12 May in Graz, the goalkeeper hopes for a repeat of that triumph.

A lot of things have happened in the last few seasons for Neptunes Nantes goalkeeper Floriane André. Still only 23, it has been three years since she won the first ever trophy for her club at the EHF Finals Women 2021 and made her first appearances with the France national team a few months later. All of that culminated in her debut in a major event at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

“Things have definitely been a high-speed learning. A lot of things have happened, things that players my age will maybe live through over the course of a career, happened to me in three years,” the goalkeeper says.

To escape living in the fast line every now and then, André has committed to a rather unusual leisure activity: pastry. André likes it so much, she is currently taking courses to better her art.

“I used to bake a lot of cakes when I was younger and I visited my grandmother, but it felt a little bit by the wayside,” she says. “Now it is just a way for me to get some time off from handball as well.”

On the court, though, things have not slowed down for Floriane André, who remains a regular fixture in the national team. And while she was not even a professional player when Nantes won the EHF European League in 2021, she has meanwhile grown into a stalwart.

Her changed status reflects the status of Nantes on the international scene.

“When we reached the EHF Finals in 2021, everyone was a little bit surprised, we were king of the underdogs,” she remembers. “Things are completely different this season, as we were seen as one of the favourites even before the competition started. That tells you how the club has grown in the past few years.”

The way outsiders look at Neptunes Nantes might have changed, the motivation to feature among the best clubs of the EHF European League has remained the same.

“When you win a European trophy, you want to live those emotions again. I still can’t put words on what I felt when we did it in 2021. So, of course, I want to try and win the EHF Finals again.”

When Nantes meet Storhamar Handball Elite in the semi-finals on Saturday, and either CS Gloria 2018 BN or C.S. Dunarea Braila on Sunday at the EHF Finals 2024 in Graz on 11/12 May, it will be a special occasion for André, who is set to leave the club after the season and join French league rivals Brest Bretagne Handball for three years.

“I will always be grateful to the club for offering me my first professional contract and I try to enjoy every moment while it lasts,” the goalkeeper says. “Of course, there will be a lot of emotions when the season is over, but now is not the time for that yet.”

Neptunes Nantes are still chasing goals in two competitions: the EHF Finals are looming, and they currently rank third in the domestic league behind leaders Brest and Metz Handball.

“We wanted to finish as high as possible in the French league and play the European League Finals again. We are in the position to achieve both, now is the time to put the nail in the coffin.”

Then it will be time for thank yous and goodbyes. And, maybe, she might even bake a huge cake for Nantes’ end-of-season party.

photos © 2023-24 Théo Brachu

