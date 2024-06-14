Grassroots events & youth engagement in webinar spotlight

To lead the discussion, the EHF will welcome Paulo Sa, one of the organisers of the Kids Handball Festival, and former professional players Carlos Prieto, who is an EHF Expert and has been heavily involved in the EHF's Respect Your Talent programme.

Both men also shared their expertise at the EHF Grassroots Convention in Munich, running alongside EHF EURO 2024.

Noemi Szecsenyi will be on hand to moderate the webinar, which will delve into the following topics;

why grassroots handball is important

how they get kids involved in handball, what are the tactics and strategies to bring them in, and then keep them interested

what kind of events are organised at grassroots level

the idea behind the Kids Handball Festival

aim of the seminar taking place during the Kids Handball Festival

what impact they hope from the festival

As always, attending the webinar is free of charge, but registration is required, and there will be an opportunity to put your questions to the panel. Click here to register.

Should you not be able to attend the webinar, registration ensures that you will be able to watch a recording shortly after the webinar has concluded.

About the Kids Handball Festival 2024:

4-7 July

Location: Pinhel, Meda, Almeida and Figueira Castelo Rodrigo (Portugal)

Age group: children aged 8 & 9 and 10 & 11 (Handball 4 and Handball 5)

1000 kids expected to participate in indoor and outdoor activities – lots of fun and what grassroot is all about!

A reminder, attendance at the webinar on Tuesday, 18 June at 15:00 CEST is free of charge. Register here.