“Grassroots is for everyone”

The day saw a full programme of 27 lectures presented by different experts who spoke on a wide range of topics, from children’s handball initiatives and physical activity and health in adolescents to activities in other sports and keeping young players engaged, among many more.

The day opened with a welcome from EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner. Hausleitner outlined that the idea for the Grassroots Convention sprang from the development of the EHF Master Plan and the Circle of Handball Life in the last three years, describing the two as “a commitment to the holistic development of handball. The EHF is not focusing any longer only on top handball, but we really want to provide a programme to develop all over the lifetime.

“The reason for that is that we have learned that the handball player is the best handball fan of the future, and it’s our big, big opportunity to increase the number of players, referees, officials, managers, supporters, sponsors and finally fans. This is the big goal to bring handball to another level,” Hausleitner said.

Hausleitner explained that the EHF EURO 2024 provides a perfect setting for the first Grassroots Convention as many people will be watching the event becoming interested in getting involved or more involved in handball.

“We really do hope that after this day you go home, feel inspired and be our best and ambassadors to let handball grow in the future,” concluded Hausleitner.

In her introductory remarks, EHF Methods Commission member Lidija Bojic-Cacic pointed out that all the players on court at the EHF EURO 2024 have their own roots in handball.

“They were once, a decade or two ago, children who were stumbling on the court, fumbling with the ball,” she said.

Bojic-Cacic outlined the goals of the EHF regarding grassroots: “Our aim is to find out how, in a very short term, to increase the number of young people who are playing handball from kindergarten to mini handball, and keep them in handball as long as possible, as the players, as the referees, as the coaches, manager or fans. There is a place for every child in our EHF family who wants to play handball.

“Only by accepting diversity with a wider understanding of new trends, handball can progress and attract a new generation.”