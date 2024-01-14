EURO24M

"Grassroots is for everyone"

14 January 2024

Providing something in handball for everyone. That was one of the most important messages of the first EHF Grassroots Convention, which was held on Sunday on the fringe of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Munich.

The day saw a full programme of 27 lectures presented by different experts who spoke on a wide range of topics, from children’s handball initiatives and physical activity and health in adolescents to activities in other sports and keeping young players engaged, among many more.

The day opened with a welcome from EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner. Hausleitner outlined that the idea for the Grassroots Convention sprang from the development of the EHF Master Plan and the Circle of Handball Life in the last three years, describing the two as “a commitment to the holistic development of handball. The EHF is not focusing any longer only on top handball, but we really want to provide a programme to develop all over the lifetime.

“The reason for that is that we have learned that the handball player is the best handball fan of the future, and it’s our big, big opportunity to increase the number of players, referees, officials, managers, supporters, sponsors and finally fans. This is the big goal to bring handball to another level,” Hausleitner said.

Hausleitner explained that the EHF EURO 2024 provides a perfect setting for the first Grassroots Convention as many people will be watching the event becoming interested in getting involved or more involved in handball.

“We really do hope that after this day you go home, feel inspired and be our best and ambassadors to let handball grow in the future,” concluded Hausleitner.

In her introductory remarks, EHF Methods Commission member Lidija Bojic-Cacic pointed out that all the players on court at the EHF EURO 2024 have their own roots in handball.

“They were once, a decade or two ago, children who were stumbling on the court, fumbling with the ball,” she said.

Bojic-Cacic outlined the goals of the EHF regarding grassroots: “Our aim is to find out how, in a very short term, to increase the number of young people who are playing handball from kindergarten to mini handball, and keep them in handball as long as possible, as the players, as the referees, as the coaches, manager or fans. There is a place for every child in our EHF family who wants to play handball.

“Only by accepting diversity with a wider understanding of new trends, handball can progress and attract a new generation.”

“Essential for the long-term success and sustainability of a sport”

Following the opening remarks, the participants heard the first lecture, presented by EHF Methods Commission chairman Pedro Sequeira, who outlined some basics of the grassroots concept and made a presentation on the EHF’s Circle of handball life and the role of the RINCK convention to provide a foundation for the day’s programme.

“The development of strong grassroots sports programmes is considered essential for the long-term success and sustainability of a sport, as they contribute to the talent pool, fan base and overall growth of the sporting community. This is the reason why we have this convention,” said Sequeira, emphasising how grassroots is about much more than children’s handball.

Overall, the clearest definition that emerged throughout the day was that grassroots equals any amateur-focused initiatives — the base or structure on which a sport can grow. The key elements defined by the EHF are local participation, inclusivity, skill development and community engagement.

“Grassroots is for everyone. It is not expected that at the end of the day they are professionals.”

The design of the day’s programme, with three lecture rooms plus the main auditorium, allowed for the over 100 participants to gain information that fit their own purposes.

“You will see something that fits in one city, will not fit elsewhere,” said Sequeira. “You are the experts in your countries. You must understand how your country works and then take decisions.”

Sequeira then presented the Circle of handball life concept developed by the EHF, which defines different stages of life as relevant to handball, whether progressing into the professional sphere or staying active for leisure. “You can be active from zero to 100 years, doing handball.” As such, the Circle of handball life includes eight different age categories, each with their own goals and benefits.

“Talent does not matter in grassroots programmes”

After Sequeira’s presentation, the programme progressed into the split-room series of lectures. Among the speakers, aside from experts in handball representing a multitude of different handball organisations and clubs, were FIBA Europe’s Head of national federations: Youth and anti-doping Radmila Turner and UEFA Head of technical development Frank Ludolph.

Both shared valuable insights into their own organisations’ programmes and how they encourage development of their respective sports on a grassroots level through different initiatives.

Turner outlined FIBA’s overall focused form 2023 to 2027, which include empowering national federations, the development of women in basketball, and shaping international club competitions. Those goals operate under the ongoing key areas of concentration, which are excellence in national team competitions, developing youth basketball, sustainability and innovation, and making 3x3 the most thrilling urban sport.

“Developing youth basketball is always there. It’s a priority,” said Turner. “Our number one focus, and this is what our 50 federations want, is youth.”

One specific campaign among the several Turner outlined is the “Her World, Her Rules” concept, focused on getting girls up to the age of 16 in the game by encouraging them to see the benefits of basketball aside from enjoying playing, such as making friends, having fun on court with others and developing as people outside the sport.

“FIBA has reached girls in over 100 countries, all over the globe,” said Turner, showing video clips of the different promotional materials for these initiatives. “We wanted to connect this –  the grassroots with aiming for the stars.”

FIBA Europe are also concentrated on making their international youth competitions, for the age categories U16, U18 and U20, as appealing as possible and encouraging participation in those. Additionally, Turner introduced the Youth development fund concept, which encompasses grassroots events, promotion in schools, mini-basketball, coaching and education, and new competitions for youth teams.

In his presentation, UEFA’s Ludolph presented their own multitude of grassroots programmes. Diversity is critical in UEFA’s grassroots approach, with children, schools, youth, amateur, people with disabilities and veterans among those catered for in the diverse initiatives. “It’s for the masses. It’s about participation,” said Ludolph. “Talent does not matter in grassroots programmes.”

Later, Ludolph discussed gaps in UEFA’s already comprehensive approach: “Disability football is another area football has to embrace more proactively.” There are multiple different football disability associations operating in Europe.

UEFA have introduced a Grassroots Week, aligned with the European Week of Sport. There are also grassroots awards, which help motivate clubs to focus on these areas. Another new and interesting area in the context of UEFA’s grassroots initiatives is esports. UEFA have a partnership with EA Sports and have combined the esport with activities on the field in a current two-year trial now in its first 12 months. Ludolph admits he had reservations about such a programme, but evidence has shown esports actually encourage children to get on the field.

Along with the lectures, there was a panel discussion on “The pan-European grassroots movement” with comparative insights on basketball, football and handball. The panellists were Ludolph, FIBA Executive Director Kamil Novak, Hausleitner and Sequeira.

Aside from the notable non-handball guests, there were big names in handball on the programme, with former IHF World Player of the Year Andrea Lekic presenting on the EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme, for which she is an ambassador, alongside project coordinator Alenka Cuderman.

"It’s a great opportunity for handball, having a grassroots convention,” said Lekic. “As it’s the first convention, for us it’s a huge privilege to be here and I think having this kind of event, working with the young kids, investing in the future, is the brightest thing what handball can do in this moment.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 01 13 Vipers Krim Mercator Ljubljana 27 (1)
