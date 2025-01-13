Great Britain and Cyprus to EHF EURO 2028 Promotion Round

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
13 January 2025, 11:00

Great Britain and Cyprus took the first step towards the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 on a successful weekend for the two sides at qualifiers phase 1 held in Varna, Bulgaria. From the four-team round-robin tournament that would see the top two sides progress to the next stage, the promotion round, Great Britain came out on top ahead of Cyprus in second, Bulgaria in third and Malta in fourth.

Great Britain were the only side not to lose any matches, although they did draw one — 27:27 versus Bulgaria on the final day of competition. Great Britain opened the phase 1 tournament on Friday January 10 with a decisive victory over Malta, 37:14, then beat Cyprus 28:26 on Saturday.

Bul Gbr 56

Cyprus defeated Malta clearly, 43:18, on Sunday, following the loss to Great Britain and the narrowest of wins, 22:21, versus Bulgaria in their opener.

With Bulgaria also having recorded a commanding victory against Malta, 30:13, the stage was set for a showdown against Great Britain in the closing game of the tournament — a final of sorts, with the winner to take the second place in the promotion round after Cyprus had secured their ticket to the next stage earlier that day.

The draw was enough for Great Britain to take top spot on the table and therefore at the tournament, and they and Cyprus celebrated a return to the promotion round, after both also contested the stage on the path to the 2024 edition of the Men’s EHF EURO.

Great Britain and Cyprus will be joined in the promotion round, scheduled for January 2026, by the three lowest-ranked teams in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2, as well as one side from the IHF Emerging Nations Championship, taking place in the spring of 2025.  

Portugal, Spain and Switzerland are all qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 as co-hosts, and await their 21 opponents for the final tournament. The winners of the EHF EURO 2026 will qualify directly for the next edition, along with 20 teams that make their way from Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers Phase 2. The promotion round will see the six qualified teams meet in a series of home-and-away games, with the aggregate winners of the two matches played in each tie progressing to phase 2.

Bul Gbr 19
Bul GB 45
Bul GB 14
Bul Gbr 79
Bul Gbr
Bulgaria Cyprus 2 28
Bulgaria Cyprus 2 41
Malta Bulgaria 2 44
Malta Bulgaria 2 20
Malta Bulgaria 2 74
Malta Bulgaria 68
Malta Bulgaria 78
Malta Bulgaria 55
Malta Bulgaria 94
Malta Cyprus 12
Malta Bulgaria 104
Malta Cyprus 45
Malta Cyprus 43
Malta Cyprus 17
Bul Gbr 104

Photos: Bulgarian Handball Federation 

BD6F3A9C D907 4D4B B6D9 77955972D338
Krasnicki
